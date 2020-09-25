Cornucopia of Hope- A Virtual Fundraising Gala

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Cleveland, OH, 2020-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ — On October 9, 2020 from 7-9 pm, Food Strong is holding their second annual fundraiser, Cornucopia of Hope: Fundraising Gala to Grow Cleveland’s Freshest Nonprofit sponsored by University Hospitals. The virtual event will offer delivery of event programs, four course dinners and wine flights, as well as a vibrant program featuring live music, performances and speakers. Proceeds go towards supporting Food Strong’s mission to empower and strengthen the Cleveland area through fresh, local foods and wellness programs.



Ticket Information

Each ticket to the gala is $150, which includes the delivery of event programs, a four-course dinner, and 2 flights of wine. Dinner for 2 costs $250, complete with 4 flights of wine. We are also offering the special group rate of only $105/ticket for groups of 5 or more. Attendees gain access to the event, which includes live music, a dynamic program, a virtual raffle and so much more! For a minimum donation of $10, people can also access the event and bid on raffle items. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.foodstrong.org/coh



Information About Food Strong

Food Strong is dedicated to empowering and strengthening communities through fresh, local foods. We offer youth gardening programs, youth entrepreneurship, the Care-A-Van outreach program (which brings arts, entrepreneurship and wellness experiences to underserved communities). Our Care Strong Project offers health screenings and education in Salvation Army centers. This spring, we built a Learning Garden at East Cleveland’s Coit Road Farmers Market in order to create a safe, open-air space in which we can convene small groups of learners. Meaningful, in-person engagement is currently very limited for our student base due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are dedicated to offering enriching experiences whenever possible. In all of our work, fresh foods are the ingredient we use to support strong communities! In all of our programs we closely adhere to all CDC guidelines for safety.

For more information on Food Strong programming visit www.foodstrong.org/programs. To learn more about the 2020 Cornucopia of Hope virtual event or sponsorship opportunities call 216-640-0342 or email at info@foodstrong.org