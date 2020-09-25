Microservices in Healthcare Market | Growing at a CAGR of 21.3% | Ability to Support and Enhance Customer-Oriented Business

PUNE, India, 2020-Sep-24 — /EPR Network/ —

According MarketsandMarkets Research – The Global Microservices in Healthcare Market is projected to reach USD 343.3 million by 2023 from the estimated USD 103.1 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 21.3%.

The benefits of microservice architecture, such as their ability to increase overall efficiency and project delivery speed, are the primary factor driving the market growth. However, concerns regarding security and regulatory compliance and the complexity of architecture are expected to hinder the growth of this market.

The Objectives of this study are as follows:

To define, describe, and forecast the global microservices in healthcare market by deployment model, component, end user, and region

To provide detailed information about the major factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

The platform segment is expected to dominate the market.

Based on component, the microservices in healthcare market is segmented into platforms and services. The services segment is further segmented into consulting services, integration services, and training, support, and maintenance services. The platforms segment is expected to account for the larger share of the microservices in healthcare market in 2018. This is attributed to the increasing need for cloud microservice architecture for scaling functions at a very granular level for efficient system optimization and organization. Cloud platform microservice architecture also brings a new level of scalability to enterprise applications.

The cloud-based model segment is projected to witness higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on deployment model, on-premise and cloud-based models. The cloud-based model segment is expected to account for the larger share of the microservices in healthcare market and is also estimated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Cloud-based microservices are sold on the basis of subscriptions ranging from one month to multiple years. They do not require any significant setup charges, owing to which a growing number of healthcare organizations, payers, providers, and laboratories are opting for cloud-based solutions.

Geographically, the microservices in healthcare market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the market in 2018. The large share of North America in the global market can be attributed to the growing focus on improving the overall efficiency of healthcare organizations and greater product and service availability in the region.

The microservices in healthcare market is marked by the presence of several big and small players. Some of the prominent players in the market include AWS (US), CA Technologies (US), Microsoft (US), Salesforce (US), Pivotal Software, Inc. (US), Infosys (India), IBM (US), NGINX Inc. (US), Oracle (US), and Syntel (US).