Breast Imaging Market Analysis and Growth Forecast by Regions and Applications to 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Sept. 25, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The global Breast Imaging Market is estimated to stretch US$ 7.3 billion by the completion of the prediction period. The scope of the market was worth US$ 2.9 billion during the year 2016. Growing occurrences of breast cancer are likely to motivate the market. Furthermore, additional breast linked sicknesses; for example fibro cysts, lesions, and infections are also likely to back the progress of the market. The Breast Imaging Market is expected to develop by a CAGR of 12.2% for the duration of the prediction.

The development in breast imaging is motivated by features for example the growing occurrence of breast cancer all over the world; increasing funds by government, and subsidy for the treatment of breast cancer and associated examination. Growing consciousness regarding the timely recognition of breast cancer; growing elderly people; technical progressions in breast imaging modalities; and presentation of innovative breast imaging arrangements are able to spot cancer in women by means of thick breast fleshy tissue.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for breast imaging in developing Asian nations, and technical progressions in breast cancer are likely to propose greater openings for the developments of the companies operating in the market. On the other hand, issues for example greater prices of setting up of breast imaging arrangements, side-effects due to the contact with radioactivity, and probable mistakes in screening and analysis of breast cancer are limiting the development of the breast imaging market.

The Breast Imaging market on the source of Type of Technology could span Non-Ionizing Technology and Ionizing Technology. Theas technologies are further sub divided as Non Ionizing: Automated Whole-Breast Ultrasound, Ultrasound, MRI, Thermography, Optical Imaging and Thermography. Ionizing spans MBI/BSGI, Positron Emission Tomography & Computed Tomography [PET-CT], Electric Impedance Tomography, Analog Mammography, 3D Breast Tomosynthesis, Cone-Beam Computed Tomography [CBCT], Positron Emission Mammography, Full-Field Digital Mammography [FFDM].

The subdivision of 3D Brest Tomosynthesis is recognized as the speedily developing subdivision. This technology proposes improved proficiency and greater precision of analytics in contrast to the additional existing technologies. It is likely to support the development of the market. The Breast Imaging market on the source of Area with respect to Trades in terms of intake, Profits, Market stake, and Development percentage of Breast Imaging in these areas, for the duration of the prediction period.

Some of the important companies operating in the Breast Imaging on the international basis are Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc., Sono Cine, Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Dilon Technologies, Inc., Fuji Films Holdings Corp., Gamma Medica, Inc., Hologic, Inc., and Toshiba Corporation.

Breast Imaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2013 – 2024)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

