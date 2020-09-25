Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Market Key Participants Examination and In-Depth Analysis Report, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Sept. 25, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

In 2016, the global solution styrene butadiene rubber (S-SBR) market size was valued at USD 2.51 billion. The demand for S-SBR in footwear and tire applications is increasing owing to its high synthetic flexibility is expected to drive market growth.

Key Players:



Bridgestone Corporation

Michelin

Lanxess

Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company

SIBUR Holding JSC

Taiwan Synthetic Rubber Corporation

Growth Drivers:

The increasing awareness regarding fuel saving coupled with technological advancements in tire rubbers is anticipated to show low dissipation energy such as high traction during braking, low abrasion, and low rolling resistance. S-SBR reduces the rolling resistance of vehicles, increases the fuel efficiency and improves the wet grip of tires is likely to replace emulsion styrene butadiene rubber (E-SBR) with S-SBR.

The increasing exports of tires together with the rising demand for high-performance tires from importing countries is anticipated to drive the market growth of S-SBR market. The utilization of S-SBR in tires is growing owing to the tire labelling regulation of European Union regarding the improvement in tire grades.

Application Outlook:

Tire

Footwear

Polymer Modification

Adhesives & Sealants

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific accounted for over 39.3% of the global volume in 2016. The leadership of Asia Pacific is majorly on account of the demand of S-SBR in developing economies including China, India, and Japan. China is the largest market for tire manufacturing, resulting in high demand for S-SBR in the economy.

Europe was the second largest region based on volume in 2016. The tire labeling regulations of European Union is likely to boost the demand of S-SBR in the European economies. Furthermore, the stringent regulations regarding winter tires usage are anticipated to aid the demand of S-SBR.

Germany is the automotive hub for production and consumption of numerous vehicles. The high demand in the economy has led to the emergence of various tire manufacturing companies such as Herbert, and Styron, resulting in increasing demand for S-SBR in Germany.

The demand for S-SBR in Italy is expected to witness the fastest growth as compared to its counterparts owing to the rising utilization of high-performance tires in automotive manufacturing companies including Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Lancia, Ferrari, Maserati, and Lamborghini. Furthermore, the improved specifications of tires coupled with safety awareness among consumers are most likely to aid the market growth of the product.

