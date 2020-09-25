Organic Feed Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2025

Northbrook, USA, 2020-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Organic Feed Market by Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds), Form (Pellets, Crumbles, Mashes), Livestock (Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, Aquatic Animals), Additives (Amino Acids, Enzymes, Vitamins, Minerals, Phytogenics), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″ The global organic feed market size is estimated at USD 6.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 10.1 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The market growth is driven by the increasing demand for organic food, rising organic livestock farming, expansion of organic farmlands, and the contribution to the environment. Developing countries in South America are projected to create lucrative opportunities for organic feed manufacturers in the coming years.

Increasing instances of contamination in animal products due to pesticides and insecticides to drive the growth of the organic feed market

Feed safety has become a matter of concern for many governments around the world, particularly those in North America and Europe. Consumers around the world are becoming more aware and informed about the extrinsic attributes of the meat they consume. Due to these factors, the importance of organic feed is increasing among consumers globally.

In conventionally produced feed, pesticides and insecticides are utilized widely, which may cause poisoning to feed crops, as certain bacteria such as E. Coli or Salmonella respond to these crop protection products. The consumption of feed products, which are made from these contaminated crops, have an adverse impact on the health of animals, and thereby, cause contamination in products, such as milk, egg, and meat derived from animals. Such pathogenic and parasitic diseases in meat products due to Salmonella, Listeria, and E. coli have raised concerns over meat quality and safety in the past decade.

For instance, in 2017, eggs contaminated with pesticide fipronil were found in Belgium and the Netherlands. In August 2017, a meat and egg quality issue arose in Germany, where a supermarket chain, Aldi, withdrew eggs from its shelves in Germany after the tests showed the possibility of insecticide contamination. Millions of eggs were recalled from shops and warehouses in these countries in the same year. Many countries, including South Korea and Slovakia, banned pork imports from Germany in the same year due to the health risks involved.

Due to these instances, the demand for nutrition and safe feed, such as organic feed, has increased across the region. In addition, the use of organic feed provides balanced nutrition to animals and protects them against such harmful risks. It also plays a key role in overcoming issues related to animal feeding assurance, environment-friendly meat production, and animal welfare. Organic feed provides nutrition, which helps in improving the productivity of livestock, besides maintaining the quality of feed products. Thus, growers in this region are focusing on producing organic feed to prevent livestock from exposure to pesticide contamination, which in turn, is projected to drive the growth of the global organic feed market.

By type, the cereal & grains segment is projected to dominate the organic feed market during the forecast period.

The cereals & grains segment is estimated to account for the largest share, on the basis of type, in the organic feed market in 2019. Cereals and grains include wheat, corn, and barley. The high growth in the Asia Pacific region is attributed to the increasing awareness about the benefits of feeding organic cereals and grains to livestock, to maintain their nutrient requirements and enhance their growth, and fulfill the rising demand for organic food. High availability of cereals and grain crops in Europe and Asia Pacific due to the increasing organic farmland practices in most of the countries in the region is also one of the key factors driving the growth of the segment.

North America is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period.

North America is projected to be a key revenue generator for organic feed manufacturers due to the increased demand in the US. North America witnesses various key players operating in the organic feed market. These include Cargill (US), SunOpta (Canada), and Purina Animal Nutrition LLC (US). The demand for organic feed products remains high in the poultry segment in the region. The US is among the largest producers and consumers of corn, wheat, and soybean at a global level. These ingredients are majorly used in the feed industry, as they increase their nutrient quotient. Due to the rising consumer preferences for natural ingredients, the demand for these ingredients is projected to increase in the coming years.

In Canada, some of the small scale players are focusing on offering organic feed for poultry, swine, and ruminants. In Mexico, the demand for organic poultry products, such as eggs and poultry meat, is projected to create lucrative opportunities for organic feed manufacturers. Milk is also projected to increase the demand for organic feed products among ruminant livestock, as consumers opt for organic dairy products in the region. Thus, North America is projected to offer high growth prospects for organic feed manufacturers in the coming years.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies, in the organic feed market. It consists of the profiles of leading companies, such as Cargill (US), BernAqua (Belgium), Country Heritage Feeds (Australia), ForFarmers (Netherlands), SunOpta (Canada), Ranch-Way Feeds (US), Aller Aqua (Denmark), Purina Animal Nutrition LLC (US), Scratch and Peck Feeds (US), Cargill (US), K-Much Feed Industry Co., Ltd (Thailand), The Organic Feed Company (UK), B&W Feeds (UK), Feeddex Compaies (US), Country Junction feed (US), Green Mountian Feeds (US), Unique Organic (US), Kreamer Feed (US), Yorktown Organics, LLC (US), and Hi Peak Feeds (UK).

