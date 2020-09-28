High Content Screening Market Worth 909.0 Million USD by 2022 | CAGR of 10.3%

Pune, India, 2020-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a new market research report “High Content Screening Market by Product (Cell Imaging & Analysis System, Flow Cytometry, Consumable, Software, Service) Application (Primary & Secondary Screening, Toxicity Studies, Target Identification & Validation), End User – Global Forecast to 2022” published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market is expected to reach USD 909.0 Million by 2022 from USD 557.1 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.3%.

The factors expected to drive the growth of the market are rising need for cost containment in pharmaceutical R&D, growth in funding for cellular research, and technological advancements in HCS solutions during the forecast period. The increasing number of contract research organizations providing HCS outsourcing services and application of HCS in personalized medicine offer significant growth opportunities in the HCS market. The rising adoption of label-free technologies and growing focus on stem cell analysis are the key trends in the HCS market.

In this report, the market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and region. This report also discusses the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for this market and its submarkets.

In 2016, the instruments segment accounted for the largest share in the HCS market. The large share of this segment is attributed to advanced automation techniques and high prices of HCS instruments. The cell imaging and analysis systems sub-segment accounted for the largest share of the HCS instruments market and is expected to further dominate the market by 2022.

In 2016, the primary & secondary screening segment accounted for the largest share of the high-content screening market, followed by target identification. The primary & secondary screening segment is also projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Growth in this segment can be attributed to the presence of a large number of potential drug candidates for target-specific delivery. In addition, in the coming years, the use of HCS in primary screening is expected to increase due to significant improvements in instruments and image acquisition & data analysis software.

In 2016, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the high-content screening market, followed by academic & government institutes and contract research organizations. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment will continue to dominate the market in 2022, with the highest growth rate. Growth in this segment can be attributed to the widespread use of HCS in preclinical and clinical studies in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

In 2016, North America dominated the global market. High R&D expenditure, the presence of major pharmaceutical market players, and increasing government support are some of the factors driving the growth of the HCS market in this region.

The prominent players in the global High-Content Screening Market are GE Healthcare (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Tecan Group (Switzerland), BioTek Instruments Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), and Merck Millipore (U.S.).