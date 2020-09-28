Stevia Market Leading Companies, Competitive Strategies & Forecast, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Sept. 28, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Stevia Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Stevia Market size is likely to reach USD 553.7 million by 2024 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period. Rising popularity of stevia owing to its superior sweetening properties, and its ability to restrict any contrary effects on the fitness of the consumers is thrusting the industry growth over the next nine years.

Key Players:



Evolva Holding S.A.

Cargill, Inc.

Stevia Corporation

PureCircle Ltd.

Ingredion Inc.

Tate & Lyle Plc

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/stevia-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The food sector is expected to remain one of the most vital segments of this market owing to the increasing demand for low-calorie substitute products. The increase in consumer awareness concerning consumption of healthy nourishment will ultimately lead to the rise in the penetration of stevia in confectionary and bakery products.

The favorable atmosphere and consumer awareness concerning the advantages of natural sweeteners have influenced large-scale production in APAC and Latin America which resulted in an acceptance of compounds based on stevia in nations such as South Korea, Japan, and Brazil.

In terms of total volume, the beverage was the primary application industry accounting for over 34.8% in 2015. Increasing demand for juices, carbonated drinks, and low-calorie beverages is anticipated to cause the expansion of stevia market over the next nine years.

Application Outlook:

Beverage

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Tabletop sweeteners

Regional Insights:

In terms of global volume share, Asia Pacific was the major market which accounted for 35.3%. Stevia-based sweeteners has been a substantial part of the diet regime of consumers for a significant period which resulted in the broad acceptance in these countries such as South Korea, China, and Japan. Developing nations such as Malaysia, India, Indonesia, and Thailand are predicted to be the important markets for stevia on account of the growing food and beverage industry.

North America and Europe are anticipated to experience a substantial growth at CAGR of 4.5% and 4.3% respectively, over the forecast period. Latest approvals by the FDA regarding the product will have a positive impact on the total market and thus improve the penetration of stevia-based products.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark