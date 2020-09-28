Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market Key Players, Growth Analysis and Competitive Strategies, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Sept. 28, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Automotive Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Market size of global automotive vehicle-to-everything was USD 2.83 billion and it is expected to grow considering the feature like automobile safety and superior traffic management. The industry is moving towards sustainable growth. Vehicular communication system incorporates more specific type of communication such as V2I, V2V, V2P, V2D, and V2G.

Key Players:



Continental AG

Delphi Automotive LLP

Qualcomm, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

Robert Bosch GmbH

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/automotive-vehicle-to-everything-v2x-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Rise in disposable income of people of various economies can be one driver for growth of automotive industry. India and china has seen a significant increase in sale of automobile in recent years. Traffic congestion have arise due to increase in n umber of passenger vehicle that also have lead to issues such as fuel consumption, emission and air pollution. These restraints for diesel engine can act as drivers for automotive V2X market

Technological advancement has lead to driverless and automatic cars which is still under research stage and its commercialization is expected soon. Driverless transportability can be achieved with the help of V2X communication technologies. V2X is all about communicating with automobiles which will have potential threat like hacking and manipulation. Security feature thus become a important factor for growth of this market.

Communication Type Outlook:

Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V)

Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I)

Vehicle-To-Pedestrian (V2P)

Vehicle-To-Home (V2H)

Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G)

Vehicle-To-Network (V2N)

Regional Insights:

It is estimated that North America will have largest market share in automotive V2X market. Canada and U.S. in this region will adopt technology with ease due to its infrastructure and technological advancement. This region has approx. 26% of population of world running on road. High rate of greenhouse emission and traffic congestion are serious issues in this region. The implementation of V2X system will act as solution to these problems acting as important driver for growth of this market.

The automotive industry in Europe is governed by rigorous safety and emission norms. Features such as cruise control, blind spot detection and lane assist uses V2V communication and will enable growth of automotive V2X market in future.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark