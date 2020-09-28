COVID-19: Companion Diagnostics Market Growth in Healthcare

[333 Pages Report] The companion diagnostics market is expected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2025 from USD 3.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.

Advantages of companion diagnostics, the growing need for targeted therapy, the rising importance of personalized medicine, the increasing global incidence of cancer, and the ever-increasing application areas of companion diagnostics are driving the growth of the global companion diagnostics industry. The increasing demand for next-generation sequencing, the growing significance of companion diagnostics in drug development, and the rising number of clinical trials are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

COVID-19 Impact on Companion Diagnostics Market

The companion diagnostics market includes major Tier I and II companies like Roche Diagnostics, Agilent Technologies, Qiagen, Thermo Fisher, and Abbott Laboratories. These suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across various countries across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and RoW. The lockdown and restrictions related to social distancing implemented in these COVID-19 countries had negatively affected the supply chain of these products.

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) segment to account for the largest share of the companion diagnostics market

The polymerase chain reaction segment is expected to dominate the companion diagnostics market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the ease of use and widespread availability of PCR kits & reagents in companion diagnostic testing, growing applications of PCR in the high-throughput detection of mutants with a limited or low allele frequency of genes, and high turnaround time of PCR as compared to other technologies.

Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies are estimated to be the largest end-users of companion diagnostics

Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies are expected to account for the largest share of the companion diagnostics market in 2019. The large share of this segment can majorly be attributed to the extensive usage of companion diagnostics in these industries owing to their growing prominence in drug development and the increasing importance of companion diagnostic biomarkers. The increasing demand for personalized medicine as well as the high demand for targeted therapies for various diseases and disorders are also expected to drive the demand and uptake of companion diagnostics among pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies.

Asia Pacific market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

The market in the APAC is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high incidence of cancer, increasing proteomics & genomics research, growing research funding, rising investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and growing awareness about personalized therapeutics in several APAC countries are expected to drive the growth of the APAC market.

Leading Companies

The companion diagnostics market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Roche Diagnostics, Agilent Technologies, Qiagen, Thermo Fisher, and Abbott Laboratories.