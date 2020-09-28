Content Intelligence Market vendors by Share & Growth Strategies – 2024 | MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Sep-28 — According to a research report “Content Intelligence Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises, Hybrid), Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Travel & Hospitality), and Region – Global Forecast to 2024″, published by MarketsandMarkets, The global content intelligence market size is expected to grow from USD 485 Million in 2019 to USD 1956 Million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)of 32.2% during the forecast period. Need for market intelligence and demand for audience interest analysis are major growth factors for the market. Demand for more personalized content, increasing use of the technologies such as ML, AI, IoT to accelerate content production, and need for the content marketing performance support would provide opportunities for vendors in the content intelligence market.

Browse 45 market data Tables and 21 Figures spread through 97 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Content Intelligence Market – Global Forecast to 2024”

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Enterprises in North America are investing heavily in digital marketing initiatives and customer experience, along with new technologies such as AI, NLP, ML, big data, and others. In this region, the percentage of social media users, smartphone users, and ad spending is exceptionally high as compared to the other areas of the world. Mobile device penetration in the US is more than 90%, followed by Canada, which has given marketers a strong channel to target the potential customers

Key Content Intelligence Market Players

Major vendors in the global content intelligence market include Adobe (US), M-Files (Finland), OpenText (Canada), Curata (US), Scoop.it (US), Social Bakers (Czech Republic), Atomic Reach (Canada), OneSpot (US), Vennli (US), and Idio (UK).

Adobe (US) is one of the prominent players in both digital media and digital experience offerings, where the mission of the company is to change the world through digital experiences by integrating products from digital media and digital experience ecosystem. Adobe Marketing Cloud provides a complete set of integrated digital marketing solutions. This cloud enables customers to manage their content and assets, grow audiences, and increase engagement to optimize customer experiences, personalize content, and deliver optimized experiences.

M-files (Finland) offers prominent products in the content intelligence market such as Intelligent Information System and Content Services Platform. M-Files provides a next-generation intelligent information management platform that improves business performance by enabling the use of information more effectively. The company unifies systems, data, and content across the enterprise without upsetting the existing systems and processes or data migration. M-Files breaks down silos by delivering an enhanced experience for accessing and leveraging information that resides in any system and repository with the use of AI technologies in Intelligent Metadata Layer. The M-Files EIM solutions help enterprises simplify and enhance the business documents and other data management process to increase productivity.

