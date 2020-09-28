Zoho – a Perfect Software to Manage Projects on the Cloud

PUNE, India, 2020-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ —

In the last decade project management has been more complicated. This also contributes to big projects — especially IT undertakings — finishing past due, over-budgeting, and with a return on investment smaller than expected.

Business people often depend on a system of project management to help them handle complex endeavours. Similarly, today’s companies can mitigate risk more easily by recognising failed aspects of the project using time tracking software which estimates project duration for each phase of the project.

Software for project management lets project managers and staff coordinates and reach goals on schedule while balancing personnel and costs. Features often include task allocation, mind mapping, financial planning, resource planning, team collaboration, and much more. People often refer to project management software as Project Portfolio Management (PPM) or Task Management Software.

Zoho Projects Features:

Social Project Management – For improved collaborative work social media can be used in this software. It enables users update project status and mention name of responsible person for that particular task. This software also creates individual profile pages for all the users working on that project. Multiple forums to share ideas and real time discussions via chat can also be done using this software.

Timesheets – This feature helps to analyze the time spent on the project that can be billed and the one which is non billed. Zoho invoice integration has the ability to send invoice to client mailbox directly in time. It uses tools such as charts, timesheets and invoices to provide constant feedback on the progress of the projects Request Zoho Projects Pricing to get more information.

Task Management – Zoho Projects Management Software makes task management easier. It lets project managers to track all the tasks ongoing in the project. Project managers can assign tasks to their team members and manage them by setting time lines along with prioritization of tasks. The software also helps managers to add milestones in the project workflow and set responsible management for those milestones. It also comes with kanban board for representing tasks in the defined format.

Visualization – Zoho Projects comes with an option of charts and reports that gives detailed visualization of work done by the team. Gantt Charts lets project managers to check the real project status and also have option of modifying it there itself. Resource utilization chart shows the work assigned to the team and helps in analyzing which team member can take up more tasks. This software also offers integration tools for detailed analytics with over 50 reports.

Issue Management – Tracking issues and managing workflow is another important feature of Zoho Projects. The software tracks issues in the project and sets reminder for resolving them.

