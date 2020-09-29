HoduSoft announces the inclusion of predictive dialer software in contact center software for call center service providers

Ahmedabad, India, 2020-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft, one of the best communication solution providers, announced the launch of a predictive dialer in its contact center software.

Customer service agents handle hundreds of customer queries every day and offer customers satisfactory and quick resolution. It becomes challenging for them to manage it effectively, but this issue can be resolved quickly by using HoduSoft contact center software, inclusive of predictive dialer software.

On the occasion of the launch of predictive dialer software in contact center software, VP of HoduSoft said, “Our omnichannel contact center software is rich in features and inclusion of predictive dialer software makes it best in the market. It allows video and social media integration, voice, SMS, chat, email, video, etc. It also comprises features including automatic intelligent call distribution and skill-based routing, which helps to handle inbound calls effectively.”

It also offers innovative features to assist agents in effectively handling outbound calls. Since everyday agents are assigned the task to call thousands of numbers and manual dialing is not possible in this case.

Even automatic dialing features have certain limitations like customers may face busy tones or calls may get transferred into an answering machine, which makes agents frustrated. It is where the predictive dialer software of HoduSoft comes into place. It assists in facilitating the work and easing the burden of customer service executives.

The predictive dialer software enhances the productivity and efficiency of the agents. It takes inputs from the list of telephone numbers and dials the number. It also reduces the idle time of agents as it starts preparing to dial the next call as the previous call is about to complete.

It enhances agent productivity as no time is spent on dialing calls by the agents and customers to pick up the phone. It assists agents in shifting from one call to another quickly.

Businesses interested in call center software, inclusive of predictive dialer software, can get in touch with HoduSoft.

Get in touch:

Email: sales@hoduosft.com

Contact number: +1 707-708-4638, +91 8866728362

For more details visit our website:

https://hodusoft.com/

Source: https://www.prlog.org/12839866-hodusoft-announces-the-inclusion-of-predictive-dialer-software-in-contact-center-software.html