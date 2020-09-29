Engagedly’s Mentoring Complete Launches ‘Mentoring University’ For E-Learning

Mentoring Complete by Engagedly, launches MENTORING UNIVERSITY, an exclusive new platform for e-learning courses.

St. Louis, Missouri, 2020-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — Mentoring Complete by Engagedly, a mentoring SaaS platform, is excited to announce the release of a new platform that exclusively focuses on delivering e-learning courses.

The self-service online academy, Mentoring University, will provide courses and other resources that teach best practices on mentoring, and certifies mentors, program managers, and executive leaders.

Mentoring University courses are crafted from more than 30 years of industry experience, and include situational audio and video clips, quizzes, and downloadable resources. Each course is tailored to specific mentoring needs. Individuals looking to enhance their work experience through mentoring will benefit from “Maximizing Mentoring Success”, which teaches skills essential for getting the most out of mentoring. HR/program managers will want to look into “Program Manager Certification” to learn the design and implementation of mentoring programs at an organizational level.

Mentoring University courses help develop mentoring skills that result in greater workplace engagement and overall job satisfaction. The full list of courses that Mentoring University offers is as follows:

Maximizing Mentoring Success

Program Manager Certification

Group Mentoring for Mentors

Executive Mentoring

Mentoring University also hosts resources for purchase, such as eBooks and training manuals written by Havard-trained psychologist and Mentoring Expert Rene Petrin. The eBooks provide tactics for successful mentoring relationships. The training manuals, on the other hand, are printable materials most suited for those facilitating mentoring training for any professional occasion.

Making the transition to fully remote working environments has challenged us all to think differently and innovate. At Mentoring Complete we’ve been focusing our efforts on building out a “best in class” virtual university to help educate people on the methodology and science of transformational mentoring. As our first step, we’ve enhanced the buying experience and website. With these enhancements people can quickly access and purchase courses within a seamless workflow. Now everyone can apply the science of mentoring that we’ve developed and refined from our 30+ years in the field into any mentoring relationship. Going forward we will be fully transitioning our thought leadership into the university, so we’re excited about this first step. In the future we are excited about the opportunity to help transform your people through mentoring.

About Mentoring Complete

Mentoring Complete by Engagedly was founded in 1989 by Rene Petrin at Management Mentors which was later acquired by Engagedly Inc. It started off as a mentoring consulting firm by Rene Petrin, a Harvard-educated Psychologist, specializing in providing clients with personal service to help them discover the potential of individuals within their organization, whether new entrants or seasoned executives. We consider ourselves experts in designing and implementing successful business and corporate mentoring programs.