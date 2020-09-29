Connect Macs to Windows file servers with Acronis Files Connect

Woburn, United States of America, 2020-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — Acronis is happy to announce the release of Acronis Files Connect, an AFP server that makes it easy for macOS users to connect to a Windows file server or NAS. The latest version introduces several important new features for both Mac users and administrators, including a completely new Mac client application, updates to real-time search indexes, and a new spotlight search for SMB file shares.

Introducing a unified interface for macOS

Perhaps the most important new feature of this release is the new client for macOS users. The client now provides a handy unified interface so users can easily browse through files across connected Windows file servers and NAS devices. There is now a fast and powerful search function and an easy way to share files, network printers, and other connected resources. This is much faster than using the very limited native functionality built into macOS. The substantial boost to performance and data integrity is down to Acronis Files Connect using the Apple Filling Protocol (AFP) rather than the far more limited Server Message Block (SMB) protocol.

Enhanced search indexing and performance

Acronis Files Connect now includes greatly improved search indexing, making it even more suitable for use in data-heavy environments. The software will now constantly monitor changes and updates on the file server and update its indexes in real-time. Users can also control search indexes by applying exclusion rules. The system also integrates seamlessly with Windows Search controls, provides intelligent handling of archived files, and allows users to file content indexing limits. Extensive macOS tags support and optional support for Windows tags search also enhances interoperability.

Other enhancements in this update include smarter handling of Windows .URL shortcuts and DFS Connect being included in the base license, rather than only as an optional add-on.

Stop Mac SMB file-sharing inefficiencies now at https://www.acronis.com/en-us/mobility/mac-windows-compatibility/ .