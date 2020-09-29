JK2 Construction named to Orlando Business Journal’s Golden 100 list

General contractor ranks among Top Privately Held Companies in Central Florida

APOPKA, Fla., 2020-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ — Since its founding more than three decades ago, JK2 Construction has grown into a force in the Central Florida construction industry. The company was recently honored for that incredible growth with a spot on the 2020 Orlando Business Journal Golden 100 list.

The Golden 100 list features the largest privately held companies in Central Florida, ranked by most recent year-end gross revenue. To qualify for the list, companies must be 51 percent privately owned and headquartered in Orange, Seminole, Osceola or Lake counties.

“It’s amazing to see just how far JK2 has come since we started in 1987,” said Paul Holmes, founder of JK2. “I’m incredibly proud of this family-owned company, of our reputation in the industry and of our position among outstanding peers on the Golden 100 list.”

JK2 Construction reported a 2019 gross revenue of $21.81 million, coming in at No. 67 on the list. The ranking comes off a record year in 2019, when the company saw its highest revenue growth since the Great Recession and the second highest mark in its history.

The company’s growth was driven by the completion of several major theme park construction projects, as well as amenity centers for national home builders. JK2 Construction was recently named to OBJ’s list of Largest General Contractors, and it was named to the Gator100 list by the University of Florida for its growth.

“We are thankful for our incredible partners and our hardworking employees who have helped us achieve outstanding results on every project,” Holmes said. “Without them, we wouldn’t be where we are.”

For more information about JK2 Construction, visit jk2construction.com. To see the Orlando Business Journal’s entire ranking, click here.

About JK2 Construction

JK2 Construction, a family-owned company founded in 1987, has become a leader in the construction industry. The company specializes in design-build, commercial, retail, entertainment, restaurant, industrial, amenity and time share projects. JK2 Construction has completed projects throughout the nation, including work for major theme parks, themed restaurants and national home builders. The company is a trusted, respected and valued partner who builds with a creative project approach and has principal level involvement in every project. For more information, visit jk2construction.com.

