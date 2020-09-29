Particle Counter Market | Growing at a CAGR of 11.0% | Robust Growth in Applied (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology) Industries

PUNE, India, 2020-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Particle Counter Market by Type (Airborne, Liquid), Application (Cleanroom Monitoring, Contamination Monitoring of Liquids, IAQM), End User (Life Sciences & Medical Devices, Semiconductor, Automotive), Region – Global Forecast to 2024″ published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The Particle Counters Market is projected to reach USD 580 million by 2024 from USD 340 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 11.0%.

Recent Developments;

In June 2019, TSI launched the AeroTrak+ Remote Airborne Particle Counters for monitoring manufacturing cleanrooms.

In February 2018, Particle Plus launched Particles Plus 2000 series in four size channels—0.3, 0.5, 1.0, and 5.0 µm—at the 1 CFM flow rate.

In February 2016, Spectris acquired CAS Clean-Air-Service AG (Switzerland) to enable Spectris to expand its customer base in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland).

In November 2017, TSI partnered with Concept Controls Inc. (Canada) to enable Concept Controls to maintain a local inventory of TSI health and safety instruments and provide training and support to TSI customers across Canada.

In March 2016, Climet Instruments Company entered into an agreement with CRT-Cleanroom Technology GmbH (Germany) to enable the latter to be responsible for the sales, repair, and calibration of Climet’s products in Germany, Austria, and Croatia.

Cleanroom monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the particle counters applications market.

The cleanroom monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the particle counter market, by application, in 2018. Technological advances in industries such as pharmaceutical, biotech, medical devices, automotive, and aerospace are increasing the demand for quality assurance and stringent regulations of manufacturing environments to ensure product quality. This has driven the demand for cleanroom monitoring and, by extension, particle counters. Thus, the growth of the market for cleanroom monitoring will be tied directly to the growth of industries that use cleanrooms.

Life sciences & medical device industries are the largest end users of the particle counters market

In 2018, the life sciences & medical device industry segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Market growth is largely driven by the growing volume of compounds to be detected for the presence of impurities in pharmaceutical samples, increasing production of pharmaceutical formulations, stringent safety regulations, and increased R&D expenditure. The increase in pharmaceutical manufacturing outsourcing from the Asian region and the establishment of new manufacturing facilities by global pharmaceutical giants in newer geographies are also propelling the demand for particle counters in this end-user segment.

North America dominated the market in 2018. However, the market in the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the tremendous growth in the pharmaceutical, food & beverage testing, and medical device industries; increasing R&D funding; growing number of CROs; favorable government initiatives to promote the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries; and growing concerns about environmental monitoring& food safety

Key Market Players;

Prominent players in the particle counters market are Particle Measuring Systems (US), Beckman Coulter (US), RION Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions (US), TSI (US), Climet Instruments Company (US), Met One Instruments, Inc. (US), Particle Plus (US), Setra Systems (US), PAMAS (Germany), Chemtrac (US), Hal Technology (US), Konamax (US), Veltek Associates (US), PCE Instruments (UK), GrayWolf Sensing Solutions (US), Extech Instruments (US), Palas GmbH (Germany), HYDAC International (Australia), and Fluke Corporation (US).