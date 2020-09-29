Polyolefin (POF) Shrink Film Market Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players and Forecasts 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Sept. 29, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The global Polyolefin (POF) Shrink Film Market is estimated to touch US$ 7.4 billion by the completion of the prediction period. The polyolefin shrink film industry was appreciated by US$ 4.50 billion in the year 2016. The growing diffusion of the product in foodstuff & liquid refreshment, industrial packaging, consumer goods, and medicines application due to the better-quality features of the product is likely to motivate the demand above the period of prediction. The polyolefin (POF) shrink film market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 5.8%.

The growing demand for polyolefin (POF) shrink films due to their better-quality obstruction possessions, easiness of printing, and better hermetical sealing is expected to upsurge the shelf life of the product and likely to motivate the progress of the market above the period of prediction.

Increasing demand for wrapped foodstuff, for example ready-to-eat meal time, refreshments, and iced up meal time, by means of altering standard of living, current marketing skills, and improved admiration of speedy service eateries are likely to motivate the development. Furthermore, usage of inventive treating methods to increase the physical characteristics of the product is expected to increase the acceptance of the film.

The POF Shrink Film industry on the source of Type of Application could span End user goods, Industrialized wrapping, Foodstuff, Medicines, Liquid refreshment. The subdivision of “industrialized wrapping” was responsible for 26.4% stake of the general income in the year 2016, because of the increasing demand in building and automobile productions for product treatment and wrapping applications.

Growing demand for alcoholic & non-alcoholic liquid refreshment is likely to motivate the progress of the market for the product because of its application in packing plastic bottles and cans with clear and printed films. The Polyolefin Shrink Film market on the source of Type of Product could span Cross-linked, General. The type “cross-linked films” was responsible for 57.8% stake of the income in the year 2016 and is estimated to develop at a CAGR of 5.1% due to its growing demand for foodstuff and end user merchandises application.

Some of the important companies operating in the Polyolefin (POF) Shrink Film are Intertape Polymer Group, PakMarkkas, UAB, Sealed Air Corporation, SYFAN USA Corporation, Asmaco Packaging Industries, SABIC, Exxon Mobil and LyondellBasel Industries Holdings.

Polyolefin Shrink Film Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

