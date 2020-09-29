Automotive Tinting Film Market Size, Share and Growth Forecast by Regions 2020-2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Sept. 29, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —The Automotive Tinting Film Market global size is expected to value at USD 4.48 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increasing demand from automotive sector to safeguard the interior of a car from harmful ultra-violet rays, heat, and glass glare. Additionally, increasing sales of vehicle across the globe is anticipated to boost the growth of market in coming years. The automotive tinting film market in the U.S is predicted to grow at significant CAGR during the forecast period, providing numerous opportunity for market players to invest for research and development in the automotive tinting film market.

Increasing demand of luxurious and lavish vehicles from different regions across the globe are expected to amplify demand for automotive tinting film market in upcoming years. Other critical factors responsible for the growth of the market are increasing personal disposable income, rapid industrialization and urbanization. Furthermore, increasing number of privately-owned vehicles, majorly credited to high-end living standards both in developed and developing economies across the globe are leading to increasing demand of automotive tinting film market.

Similarly, growing number of manufactures and installers on the global-scale are most likely to complement market growth. Increasing adoption of the tinting film during production of the windshields because of the growing security concerns are expected to boost sales of the automotive tinting film. Moreover, aggressive marketing strategies adopted by industry player in order to promote their product in the market are substantially influencing market growth. Also, growing need for safety and security among consumers are likely to boost demand for tinting films in near future.

Though, increasing incidences such as harassment, criminal activities, and lack of transparency are negatively impacting market growth in certain regions of the globe. Additionally, several laws and regulations in some of the developed economies regarding percentage use of visual light transmission (VLT) on the glass of a vehicle, are hampering demand of automotive tinting film.

Development of co-extrusion technology, which is widely used during production of bio-based polyester film is responsible for limiting use of fossil fuels and offer enhanced carbon footprint, thus attributing to the expansion of the automotive tinting film market in recent years. Increasing adoption of the multilayer nanotechnology during manufacturing of tinting films with the use of polyester, acrylic glass, and PEN resin is expected to accelerate market demand. Windshield is vital in vehicle as it provides protection against heat, ultra-violet rays and pollutants on a large scale. With the adoption of tinting films for the production of windshield further aids in the reducing heat and glare to offer better visibility.

Automotive tinting film further increases vehicle’s resale value as well due to their attractive look. Automotive tinting film prevents 99% of harmful long wave ultraviolet A (UVA) and short wave ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation. Window tinting films are produced in variable shades and sizes. The thickness of shade varies accordingly percentage of variable light transmission, ranging from three to seventy percent. Prevention of direct sunlight window films entering the vehicle can damage both leather and interiors of the vehicle. Window tinting films not only offers protection from direct sunlight but also increase life span of leather and vehicle interiors.

The key players in the automotive tinting film market are The 3M Company, Eastman Chemical Company, LLC, Global Window Films, and The Solar Gard.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

U.K

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

