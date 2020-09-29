Cell Expansion Market worth USD 30.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.1%

PUNE, India, 2020-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The global cell expansion market size is estimated to be USD 14.9 billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 30.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.1%.

Growth in cell expansion market is driven mainly by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, government investments for cell-based research, the growing focus on personalized medicine, increasing focus on R&D for cell-based therapies, and growing GMP certifications for cell therapy production facilities.

By application, the regenerative medicine and stem cell research segment accounted for the largest share of the cell expansion market in 2019.

Based on application, the cell expansion market has been segmented into regenerative medicine and stem cell research, cancer & cell-based research, and others. The regenerative medicine and stem cell research segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the increased funding for regenerative medicine and stem cell research.

By cell type, the human cells segment accounted for the largest share of the cell expansion market in 2019.

Based on cell type, the cell expansion market is segmented into human cells and animal cells. The human cells segment includes stem cells and differentiated cells. The stem cells segment is further classified into adult stem cells, ESCs, and iPSCs.

North America accounted for the largest share of the cell expansion market in 2019. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the rising incidence of cancer, increasing government funding, rising research activates on stem cell therapies, growing awareness regarding advanced treatment methods, growing geriatric population, and the strong presence of industry players in the region.

Key Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Corning (US). Merck (Germany), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), STEMCELL Technologies Inc. (Canada), Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), and Terumo (Japan). Start-up companies include REPROCELL (Japan), iXCells Biotechnologies (US), Neuromics (US), G&G technologies (US), and Celltainer Biotech (Netherlands).

Recent Developments

In 2020, Danaher acquired the Biopharma business from General Electric Company’s Life Sciences division. The division will be known as Cytiva and act as a standalone operating company within Danaher’s Life Sciences segment.

In 2020, Eppendorf Group is expanding its production capacity at its Oldenburg, Holstein site in Germany. Due to the growing demand for consumables for COVID-19 research, the company will be manufacturing consumables made of high-quality plastic, such as pipette tips and tubes and single-use bioreactor vessels, at the newly expanded site.

In 2020, Applikon Biotechnology entered into a partnership with Sotelab to strengthen its presence in the advanced cultivation systems market in South America.

In 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific invested around USD 24 million in its Inchinnan, Scotland site to expand global bio-production capabilities with additional large-volume liquid manufacturing capacity for cell culture media to meet growing customer demand.

