Dairy Herd Management Market worth USD 3.55 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.7%

The global dairy herd management market is projected to reach USD 3.55 billion by 2022 from USD 2.57 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.7%.

By application, the milk harvesting segment is expected account for the largest share of the market

Based on application, the market is segmented into milk harvesting, feeding, breeding, animal comfort & heat stress management, calf management, health management, and other applications (such as genetic management, cattle sorting, weighing, and data analysis). In 2017, the milk harvesting segment is estimated to command the largest share of the dairy herd management market.

By end user, the small-scale dairy farms segment is expected to be the largest contributor to the dairy herd management market

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into small-scale dairy farms, large-scale dairy farms, and cooperative dairy farms. In 2017, the small-scale dairy farms is expected to account for the largest share of the dairy herd management market. The growing demand for dairy products in developing countries (owing to the rising population) and growing support from various public-private organizations.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the dairy herd management market during the forecast period

Europe (comprising Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of Europe) is estimated to account for the largest share of the global dairy herd management market in 2017. Increasing number of dairy cows, growing demand for high-quality milk and milk products, presence of a large number of dairy producing units, and large volume of milk production are the major factors driving the growth of the European dairy herd management market.

Key Market Players

DeLaval (Sweden), GEA (Germany), BouMatic (US), Afimilk (Israel), Fullwood (UK) Dairy Master (Ireland), Lely (Netherlands), SCR (Israel), Sum-It Computer Systems (UK), and VAS (US). Some of the other players in the market include Pearson International (Ireland), FarmWizard (UK), FARMTEC (Czech Republic), Waikato Milking Systems (New Zealand), Trioliet (Netherlands), among others.

Recent Developments

In 2017, DeLaval (Sweden) launched Calf feeder CF1000S.

In 2017, DeLaval (Sweden) signed an agreement with Fair Oaks Farms to supply 12 DeLaval voluntary milking system VMS. Through this agreement, Fair Oaks Farms added robotic milking systems to its rotary-based milking systems.

In 2016, Afimilk (Israel) entered into partnership with Accelerated Genetics to market the Afimilk Silent Herdsman cow monitoring system to North American dairy producers.

