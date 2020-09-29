Marketing Automation Software for Small Businesses | 360quadrants

Pune, India, 2020-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Marketing Automation Software is one of the superior software that is in high demand in today’s era. The software is implemented in every other industry. It has ability of managing marketing campaigns and converting leads into sales. Organizations use this software for optimizing their marketing processes and for analyzing customer behavior to improve customer relationship and satisfaction. The software has ultimate features like email-marketing, forms and landing pages, lead management, lead nurturing, lead scoring, campaign management and CRM integration.

Numerous vendors offer marketing automation software and lead the market with their innovative products and strategies. Here is the list of best marketing automation software designed for small businesses:

HubSpot

HubSpot is one of the top players in offering marketing automation software. The marketing automation software offered by HubSpot is known as HubSpot Marketing Hub. This software enables powerful and integrated workflows. The major features of this software includes lead nurturing and email campaigns, Simple way of visualizing, customizing and personalizing workflow, automation of tasks like publishing relevant blogs, landing pages, analytics, SEO and many more such advanced features.

Ontraport

Ontraport is the provider of powerful marketing automation software. The software is widely used by many small businesses and startups. The major features of this software include collection of customers’ data and segmentation of customers, personalized emails, campaign management, integration of communication channels, lead tracking, and many more such functionalities that are helpful for managing all marketing related tasks.

ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign is one of the leading marketing automation software. It is cloud-based software that offers high customer experience with its advanced customer oriented features. The major features of this software include website tracking, event tracking, goal tracking, automation map, and customer attribution for lead tracking.

Keap

Keap, known as InfusionSoft earlier is one of the most well known marketing automation software used by small businesses. It is a comprehensive solution for managing all the marketing tasks efficiently. The major features of this software include client management, email marketing, personalized messages, reminders for client responses, user-friendly user-interface, integrations and many more such ultimate features.

Drip

Drip is e-commerce marketing automation platform that optimizes entire marketing and sales process. The software mainly focuses on providing satisfactory customer experience. It enables marketers to build strong customer relationship with its personalized user-interface. The main features of this software include customer database, personalization, customer engagement, multi-channel marketing, and automated workflows.

SendinBlue

SendinBlue enables organizations to automate their sales and marketing processes quickly. It ensures that the audience is engaged with relevant personalized messages at the right time. The major features of this software include email marketing, sms marketing, and personalized chat, segmentation, landing pages, social media management, retargeting, real time statistics and many more.

Autopilot

Autopilot marketing automation software is mainly used to set-up and pre-configure new devices. It ensures that the productivity of the organization is increased. The software automates entire customer journey. The main features of this software include visual marketing, segmentation of customers, CRM integration, personalized emails, and detailed analysis of performance.

Mautic

Mautic is an open source platform hence is widely implemented in various SMBs. Mautic helps businesses in tracking and nurturing leads along with campaign management. The main features of Mautic are contact nurturing and tracking, campaign marketing, drip flow programs, social media integrations, and landing pages.

Klaviyo

Klaviyo is cloud-based marketing automation platform. It enables marketers to target and monitor marketing campaigns effectively. The software also helps marketers to build strong customer relationship with its personalization features. Other major features of this software include segmentation, reporting, customer analytics, integration and social media management.

