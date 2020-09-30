Protect your virtual machines with Acronis Cyber Backup

Woburn, United States of America, 2020-Sep-30 — /EPR Network/ — Acronis, one of the leading names in backup and disaster recovery software for businesses, is proud to announce the launch of a new edition of its leading software for backing up virtual machines. Acronis Cyber Backup 12.5 Update 5 ships with several important improvements making it one of the most secure and dependable business continuity solutions on the market. This update now includes both 32- and 64-bit installation files for Windows users, and it is now possible the generate the .MST file on a machine where an agent is already installed. This update also adds support for several operating systems, including current versions of Ubuntu, macOS, Oracle Linux, CentOS, CloudLinux, and ClearOS. Several minor issues have also been fixed in this update.

What is Acronis Cyber Backup?

Acronis Cyber Backup is a data backup and recovery solution designed for users of VMware vSphere. It lets you back up virtual machines and individual hosts or clusters to hybrid storage. This way, you can protect your entire vSphere environment. It is a flexible backup solution that incorporates a powerful recovery engine to minimize disruption to your business in the event of an incident. Most importantly, it aims to realize recovery time objectives of only 15 seconds or even less. You can recover virtual machines to bare metal, even if running different hardware from different vendors. Being a highly flexible platform, it lowers your total cost of ownership by supporting up to 2,000 devices per management server. This means it is fully prepared for today’s enterprise computing environments.

If you are looking for a way to streamline data protection and defend your entire vSphere environment, this suite of powerful tools offers everything you need. You can also store your backups to five locations, such as local disks, NAS, SAN, tape, and Acronis’ own cloud storage service. Get started today at https://www.acronis.com/en-us/business/backup/virtual-machine .