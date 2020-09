India Omni-channel and Warehouse Management Systems Market vendors by Share & Growth Strategies – 2024 | MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Sep-30 — According to a research report “India Omni-channel and Warehouse Management Systems Market Type (Omni-Channel Solutions and Warehouse Management Systems), Component (Hardware, Software, and Service), Deployment Type (On-Premise and On-Cloud), and Vertical – Forecast to 2024″, The India omni-channel and warehouse management systems market size is expected to grow from USD 231 million in 2019 to USD 488 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.2% during the forecast period.

Browse 13 market data Tables and 23 Figures spread through 89 Pages and in-depth TOC on “India Omni-channel and Warehouse Management Systems Market – Global Forecast to 2024″

On-cloud segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Retailers are looking forward toward physical strategies to leverage online, as well as offline channels. Having a presence in the offline format, along with digital format, or vice-versa would enable retailers to cross-sell, maximize sales, as well as build customer loyalty by providing brand experience through the personalized stores.

Market Players

The report also studies various growth strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and developments, adopted by the major players to expand their presence in the market. The major vendors in India omni-channel solutions market include SAP Hybris (Germany), IBM (US), JDA Software (US), Shopify (Canada), ETP International (Singapore), and Infor (US). While the major vendors in India Warehouse Management market include SAP (Germany), JDA Software (US), Infor (US), and Technoforte Software (India).

SAP Hybris, owned by SAP SE, is a globally recognized player in the omni-channel solutions market with a high emphasis on product innovation. The company is a leader in the India omni-channel solutions market. The company has an extensive product portfolio for commerce, marketing, sales, services, revenue and cross-functional solutions. SAP Hybris’ omni-channel solution is named SAP Hybris Commerce. Its capabilities include Product Content Management (PCM), web content management, order management, search and merchandising, advanced personalization, mobile, customer service, and data integration and bundling.

In June 2018, the company unveiled C/4HANA, this would revamp its existing CRM and leverage its ERP base.

JDA Software is a leading provider of WMS in India and is known for its innovation. With more than 10 years of experience in the India market, it covers the vast market/industry. It has a strong global presence with offices in more than 70 locations focused on Research and Development (R&D). The company has established its R&D center, JDA Labs, in Montreal, Canada. The company has over 400 patents. In 2016, it invested 8% of its revenue in R&D activities. In India, the company has its Centers of Excellence (CoE) in Bangalore and Hyderabad. JDA Software offers WMS software through its business segments: adaptable manufacturing and distribution, and omni-channel retail solutions. The company’s WMS has several features, such as visibility across channels, geographies, suppliers, and locations; dynamic workflows; and responsiveness to demand shifts and unexpected events. In February 2019, JDA Software partnered with TCS to develop Cognitive Supply Chain Solutions to optimize intelligent supply chains, enhancing customer experience.

