Organs-on-chips Market worth $45.6 million by 2022

Pune, India , 2020-Sep-30 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Organs-on-chips Market by Type (Liver, Kidney, Lung, Heart, Intestines, Gut), Offering (Product, Service), Application (Toxicity testing, Physiological model), End User (Academic, Research institute, Pharma companies) – Global Forecast to 2022″, The organs-on-chips market is expected to reach USD 45.6 million by 2022 from USD 9.6 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 36.6%. The growth of this market is mainly driven by the growing focus on developing alternatives for animal testing models, significant increase in research funding and venture capital investments for the development of organs-on-chips, technological advancements and products launches, growing number of partnerships and collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and organs-on-chips manufacturers, and growing need for early detection of drug toxicity to minimize financial losses due to late stage drug failure.

Download PDF Brochure :- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=144117291

The liver-on-a-chip segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017

Based on type, the organs-on-chips market is segmented into liver, lung, heart, kidney, and other organs-on-chips. In 2017, the accessories segment is expected to account for the largest share of the organs-on-chips market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the simplicity of this model and the ability of on-chip hepatic tissues to maintain metabolic activity and phenotype similar to the in vivo environment.

The drug discovery segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the organs-on-chips market is segmented into physiological model development, drug discovery, and toxicology research. The drug discovery segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing focus on drug discovery, rising need for more predictive in vitro tools for drug development among pharmaceutical companies, and growing preference for alternatives to conventional cell culture and animal models are some of the factors that are driving the growth of the drug discovery segment.

“North America to dominate the organs-on-chips market in 2017.”

In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market followed by Europe. The large share of this geographical segment is attributed to factors such as availability of new and advanced organs-on-chips in the market, and favorable government initiatives in terms of funding and programs for basic drug development and research, and the presence of key pharmaceutical companies. These are regions where the majority of drug development activity is concentrated.

Speak To Analyst:- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=144117291

The organs-on-chips market is emerging and high growth potential market with the presence of several small players and startups firms. Some of the players in the organs-on-chips market include Emulate (US), CN Bio (UK), TissUse (Germany), Mimetas (Netherlands), InSphero (Switzerland), Ascendance Bio (US), Kirkstall (UK), HUREL (HUREL) (US), SynVivo (US), AxoSim (US), and Nortis (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: newsletter@marketsandmarkets.com