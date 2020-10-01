Migrate effortlessly from QuarkXPress to Adobe InDesign with Q2ID

Santa Ana, United States of America, 2020-Oct-01 — /EPR Network/ — Markzware is proud to announce a new update for Q2ID, its industry-leading Quark to InDesign converter plugin. Q2ID is an affordable and easy-to-use plugin for Adobe InDesign that lets users convert and open their QuarkXPress documents with minimal disruption. This works even when they don’t have the QuarkXPress application installed on their computers. There is no need to recreate documents from scratch or go through extensive changes. Instead, Q2ID provides a huge head start on migrating to InDesign or working with files across both applications. The latest version supports Adobe InDesign CC 2020 as well.

Which document elements does Q2ID convert?

When choosing any conversion program or plugin, the more items it converts, the better. This will save time manually recreating objects and items, so users will be able to get back to work in less time. The aim of Q2ID is to offer a seamless transition between QuarkXPress and Adobe InDesign, or to allow Adobe InDesign users to open documents shared with them which would otherwise be incompatible. The plugin converts virtually all items without a hitch, including anchored boxes, page positions, colors, styles, tables, text attributes, and much more.

Which versions of QuarkXPress and Adobe InDesign does Q2ID support?

Q2ID facilitates one-click conversions in any version of Adobe InDesign from CS6 right up to the current CC 2020 edition. It also supports over two decades’ worth of QuarkXPress documents from QuarkXPress 4 to the 2019 edition. Older versions of the plugin will remain available on the download page too.

Converting a file couldn’t be simpler. All users need to do is install the plugin, open the Markzware menu, and choose ‘Convert QuarkXPress document’. Then, they can navigate to the desired file and click on the Open button, and the file will be converted. Give it a try today at https://markzware.com/products/q2id .