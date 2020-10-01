Fondex Adds Paytrust88 to its Funding Methods

Seychelles, Africa, 2020-Oct-01 — /EPR Network/ — Fondex, the multi-award winning and regulated online CFD broker, has announced a new addition to its various account funding methods in the face of Paytrust88.

Paytrust88 is a reputable payment provider, specialized on the support of Asian market payments. Fondex clients from Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand, can now choose the Paytrust88 deposit method for even more convenient and smooth fund processing.

“True to the idea of raising the standards of the Forex industry and providing the uttermost comfort, security and support to our clients across the globe, we at Fondex are happy to add Paytrust88 to our numerous deposit methods. A highly-international entity, we strive to accommodate traders from all parts of the world, and believe that the integration with Paytrust88 will make our Asian clients’ journey an even more effort-free and easy-flowing one” says Mr Alex Sologubov, COO of Fondex

About Fondex:

Fondex is an award-winning multi-asset brokerage, offering CFD trading on 1000+ instruments across Forex, Shares, Indices, Precious Metals, Energies, ETFs, and Cryptocurrencies. Fondex cTrader offers the opportunity to trade in four different ways – manually, copying other traders’ strategies, using cBots and following signals from Trading Central and Autochartist – making it the ideal platform for both experienced traders and beginners. Spreads start from 0.0 pips and Fondex charges the lowest cTrader commissions globally on Forex, Energies and Precious Metals. Additionally, Fondex secures its clients’ funds by keeping them in Tier-1 segregated accounts, while also offering them Negative Balance Protection.

Fondex is headquartered in Cyprus and has a dual regulatory listing, both through the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), as well as through the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Seychelles.

Fondex Limited with registration number 8424819-1 is a company registered under the Laws of Seychelles and is licensed by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) of Seychelles with a Securities Dealer License No: SD037.

Fondex™ is a tradename of TopFX Ltd with registration number HE 274180, which is registered as a Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) and licensed by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under license number 138/11.

For more information, please visit https://fondex.com/.

Risk warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.