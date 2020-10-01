Clearwater Community Volunteers Honors 21,000 Clearwater Hispanics in Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month

Clearwater, FL, 2020-Oct-01 — /EPR Network/ — The Clearwater Community Volunteers honor the 21,000 Hispanic residents of Clearwater during National Hispanic Heritage Month by supporting their volunteer and nonprofit initiatives in the community.

Hispanic Heritage Month was first made official in 1968 as a week-long celebration and then increased in scale to an entire month from September 15 to October 15. For the Hispanic citizens of Clearwater, the month is honored by commemorating people of Hispanic descent by encouraging education of their achievements the world over with appropriate activities and ceremonies.

“Roughly twenty percent of all Clearwater residents are Hispanic.” said Michael Soltero, manager of the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) Center. “Hispanic Heritage Month presents an opportunity to say ‘thank you’ for the work and colorful culture they bring to the city.”

Grupo Folklorico Mahetzi, a Clearwater nonprofit that focuses on teaching youth traditional Mexican dances and values, commonly performs at charitable events enlightening Clearwater citizens of their Hispanic community. Each year they strive to create a safer neighborhood for Hispanic families and children.

For the 2019 anniversary celebration of the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center Mahetzi donated their talents much to the delight of the attendees. Additionally, in honor of Hispanic culture, the CCV Center, in October 2019, hosted a Day of the Dead event in which Hispanic families, among others, could come to revel in the complimentary activities provided.

The Day of the Dead, or “Dia de los Muertos”, is a traditional Mexican holiday deriving from the days of the ancient Aztecs where families and friends commemorate the lives of departed loved ones with joyous festivities and foods that the deceased persons enjoyed in life.

“Displaying our diversity as a race brings about tolerance between the various cultures around the world.” said Soltero. “This generates good relations within our community that allows us to improve it like humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard once said, ‘Tolerance is a good cornerstone on which to build human relationships.’”

For more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center please call Michael Soltero at (727) 316-5309 or email ccvcenter@ccvfl.org.

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 28 years of community service under their belt with over 200,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their new center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater, the CCV Center works with area non-profits to help these groups better attain their goals