Electrophoresis Reagents Market – Emerging Trends & Global Future Forecasts

Substantial growth was observed in the global electrophoresis reagents market in the last decade, majorly due to an expected increase in the global burden of infectious diseases, genetic disorders, & cancer; significant investments by governments in genomics and proteomics; technological advancements; and rapid increase in geriatric population in developed countries.

The global electrophoresis reagents market is expected to reach USD 1.05 Billion by 2020. This market was valued at USD 810.2 Million in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2015 to 2020

The electrophoresis reagents market is segmented based on products, end users, techniques, applications, and regions. Based on products, the market is segmented into gels, dyes, buffers, and other electrophoresis reagents. Electrophoresis gels are subsegmented into polyacrylamide gels, agarose gels, and starch gels; dyes are subsegmented into ethidium bromide (EtBr), SYBR, and other dyes; and buffers are subsegmented into tris borate EDTA (TBE) buffers, tris acetate EDTA (TAE) buffers, and other buffers.

Based on technique, the electrophoresis reagents market is segmented into gel electrophoresis and capillary electrophoresis. Based on end users, the market is segmented into academic & research institutions, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & diagnostic centers, and other end users. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into protein analysis and DNA & RNA analysis.

In 2014, the electrophoresis gels segment accounted for the largest share of the electrophoresis reagents market. However, the electrophoresis dyes segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in this market during the forecast period of 2015-2020. The high growth in this segment can be attributed to increasing investments and efforts by market players to find safer and highly sensitive alternative dyes for electrophoresis analysis.

The electrophoresis reagents market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. The high growth in this regional segment is majorly attributed to the rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure, rising per capita income, increasing funding for genomics and proteomics research, rising demand for cutting-edge technologies, and low labor costs in emerging APAC countries.

The prominent players in the electrophoresis reagents market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Lonza Group (Switzerland), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), and Merck Millipore (U.S.), among others.

