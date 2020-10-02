First Ever Online Edition of Gifts World Expo Witnesses Phenomenal Online Traffic, Generates over 8,000 Business Connections

New Delhi, India, 2020-Oct-02 — /EPR Network/ — Addressing the needs of the gifting industry in these unprecedented times, Gifts World Expo recently concluded its first ever online edition with over 47 exhibitors, representing 75+ brands and 1,100+ products. The organisers decided to go digital in order to cater to the needs of thousands of buyers and sellers by providing them an effective platform before the festive season begins. The show saw an online footfall of 3,861 visitors.

With such a diverse and extensive gifting range, Gifts World Expo – Online Show was able to cater to the requirements of exhibitors, who generated a lot of leads and queries, and expanded their reach. It helped them showcase the best they have to offer and create a long-lasting positive image in the minds of their target customers.

Apart from the display of their gifting products, exhibitors were also successful in establishing strong business relationships through networking, which proves extremely fruitful in the long run, both for the betterment of the industry and for improving businesses’ bottom lines. In all, 8,391 connections were facilitated and 541 serious business meetings took place over video calls. The show saw 29,345 downloads of exhibitor brochures over three days. Both exhibitors and visitors were able to gauge the contemporary needs of the gifting ecosystem through live interaction.

The Show was divided into 10 Focus Segments, including Corporate Gifts & Premiums, Home Decor & Houseware, Handicrafts, Electronic Appliances & Gadgets, Timepieces & Watch, Stationery World, Trophex, Custom Branding Machines, Office Supplies & Solutions and Health & Hygiene Products.

Some of the companies that showcased their solutions at the online show were VJM Industries, Bombay Shaving Company, Priority Bags & Traworld Luggage, Killer Jeans, Moda, Allways Creative, Ambrane India, Balloons India, Bunch India, Charu Perfumery House, Digitek, Earthen Essence, Gopeshwar Manufacturer and Creations, Homearte India, Harpreet Graphics, Get Wrapped, Indigo Prints, JH-Ads, Mahavir Advertisers, Manas V Bag House, amongst others.

The buyers got an opportunity to source from, as well as, compare different brands; and choose from amongst a range of corporate gifts, health & hygiene products, electronic appliances, gadgets, handicrafts, gold & silver gifts, gourmet hampers, exotic tea, decorative items & displays, desktop accessories, stationery, art supplies, artefacts, artificial flowers, candles and candle stands, crystal products, household organisers & boxes, kitchenware, lamp & lighting, bar accessories, copperware, decorative timepieces, designer & digital watches, trophies & badges, plaques & shield, men’s accessories, bluetooth devices, digital photo frames, office supplies, writing instruments and many more.

The online edition benefitted the exhibitors and made sure that they got the brand visibility they wanted, along with an opportunity to develop strong alliances with their clients through specially-designed chat rooms for effective interaction with visitors. Exhibitors were elated with the response they received from buyers at the show.

Devica Joshi, Marketing and Sales Specialist, VJM Industries, “The team at Gifts World Expo is a prime example of ‘customer first’ idea. The team members have worked restlessly to give us the best experience as vendors during the show. This online exhibition was one of a kind. For us, this event is not just a small event, but a business community collectively seizing opportunities and making an impact even during the harsh times of Covid-19. As the event was online, we also got enquiries from all over the world. As it was the first time an event like this happened in the industry, we understand that people will take time adapting to it. However, the success of the show is a huge leap towards the future. We are very pleased with MEX Exhibitions and shall continue supporting them in the future.”

Echoing a similar sentiment, Mamta Dubey, Partnership Head, Udyan Tea, said, “What a great event! It was our first time exhibiting at Gifts World Expo and it has been an outstanding experience. The online idea was worthwhile, and it also helped us to collect a good amount of leads, beyond our expectations. We are highly delighted and it’s been a productive couple of days. The online interaction with the visitors, who came from different regions, was quite smooth. It was an excellent opportunity with an excellent organisation.”

Suman Chawla, Director, V&M, was elated with the response. She expressed, “Gifts World Expo – Online Sourcing Show has been very useful for us and the team did an excellent job in making the exhibition successful. We had a large number of visitors, most being relevant to us, and we are now following up with them. The data shared with us after the show has been extremely helpful and it will result in more connections with buyers. The online platform was well designed and easy to work on. We look forward to more such events.”

Expressing his satisfaction, R.D. Yadav, Director, Sparkle Gift and Decor, said, “This was the first time we had exhibited on a platform like this and the products that we have displayed here are meant for corporate gifting. It is a great platform for interacting with customers, and both the number and quality of buyers have been really good.”

In awe of unexpected flow of enquiries, Rajesh Gangar, Chairman, Allways Creative Pvt. Ltd., said, “We joined the expo early in the morning but even before we logged in, there were 64 visitors, 15 cards, and 25 downloads. It was amazing, not expected at all! The story didn’t end there, it went on. This online platform and past experience of Gifts World Expo has helped us in taking our business to a new level.”

Commenting on the success of Gifts World Expo – Online Sourcing Show, Gaurav Juneja, Director, MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd., says, “It has been humbling to see such an outstanding response from the gifting community. The crisis has made us realise the value of standing together and this platform has helped in bringing stakeholders closer during these trying times. We expect to see the community back on exhibition grounds for our 2021 physical edition.”

Over the years, Gifts World Expo has emerged as one of the most renowned exhibitions on gifting & promotional solutions in India. The bi-annual show held in New Delhi and Bengaluru has seen 18 highly successful chapters backed by the vast experience of the Show organiser, MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd.

About The Organisers:

MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. is an international exhibition company with a strong presence of over four decades in the advertising industry, more than 21 years in publishing & 17 years in exhibitions. The company has produced more than 100 market-leading trade exhibitions for various segments in addition to publishing various magazines & advertising trade directories of repute. Successful exhibitions are conducted all over India, Dubai, Singapore and Thailand.