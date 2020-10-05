Cardiovascular Ultrasound System Market worth $1.66 Billion by 2021

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ —

The cardiovascular ultrasound system market is projected to reach USD 1.66 Billion by 2021 from USD 1.27 Billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period (2016–2021).

Increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, technological advancements, and advantages of echocardiography over invasive cardiac diagnostic procedures are the major drivers for the cardiovascular ultrasound system market. However, insufficient reimbursement scenario and economic impact of adopting new technologies are restraining the growth of the market.

The cardiovascular ultrasound system market is broadly segmented into test type, technology, device display, end user, and region. Based on test type, the market is categorized into transthoracic echocardiogram, stress echocardiogram, transesophageal echocardiogram, and fetal & intracardiac echocardiogram. The stress echocardiogram segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2016. This is due to the major advantage of the stress echocardiogram that it can provide data of the cardiac muscles and valves before and after the stress of the heart muscle.

Download PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=50389652



On the basis of technology, the cardiovascular ultrasound system market is segmented into 2D, 3D & 4D, and Doppler imaging. The 2D technology is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2016, whereas the 3D & 4D technology segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of device display, the market is segmented into color display and black & white (B/W) display. The color display segment is expected to register the highest growth in 2016.

On the basis of end user, the cardiovascular ultrasound system market is categorized into hospitals, cardiology centers, ambulatory, home care, and other end users (research institutes, medical device and pharmaceutical companies). The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2016. The home care & ambulatory segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increase in the usage of echocardiographs at the patient’s house itself.

Key players in the cardiovascular ultrasound system market include GE Healthcare (U.S.), Philips healthcare (The Netherlands), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Hitachi Medical Corporation (Japan), and Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan).

Request Sample Pages@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=50389652



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com