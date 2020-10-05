Micromachining Market Opportunities and Challenges

Northbrook, USA, 2020-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report on the “Micromachining Market by Type (Traditional, Non-traditional, Hybrid), Process (Additive, Subtractive, Others), Axis (3 axes, 4 axes, 5 axes), Industry (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense), and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025″, The global micromachining market size is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2025 from USD 2.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.2%. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing preference for laser-based micromachining over traditional processes and increasing demand for miniaturization of microelectronic devices.

“Non-traditional type micromachining to capture the largest market share in the global micromachining market.”

Non-traditional type micromachining offers more precision than the traditional type and consumes less time. Additionally, it is used in most of the industries for micromachining applications. Hence, it is expected to capture the largest market share in micromachining by 2025.

“Automotive industry to lead the micromachining market from 2020 to 2025.”

Micromachining in the automobile industry is widely used to increase the functionality of the products and for miniaturization. Micromachined devices have applications in accelerometers, speed sensors, temperature, and pressure sensors. The demand for micromachining is also increasing due to recent advancements in micro electro mechanical system (MEMS) devices used in automobiles. Hence, the automotive industry is expected to lead the global micromachining market from 2020 to 2015.

“APAC to be the largest market for micromachining during the forecast period.”

APAC is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region for micromachining due to technological innovations and adoption of the micromachining in the automotive and medical & aesthetics. Emerging economies in APAC are growing significantly in the micromachining market. The market in this region is led by China, India, and Japan, among others.

The APAC region is a promising and emerging market for micromachining owing to factors such as growing economies and booming automotive and manufacturing industries. A few leading micromachining manufacturing companies are from Japan, such as Makino, which offer innovative micromachining across different sectors.

Major players operating in the global micromachining market are Coherent, Inc. (US), Georg Fischer Ltd. (Switzerland), Makino Milling Machine Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lumentum Holdings Inc. (US), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd (Japan), DATRON Dynamics, Inc. (US), Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd (China), Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (US), IPG Photonics Corporation (US), and Heraeus Holding GmbH (Germany), among others. Other companies include OMAX CORP. (US), 3D Micromac (Germany), Lasea (Belgium), Posalux SA (Switzerland), SCANLAB GmbH (Germany), Tornos S. A. (Switzerland), Swisstec 3D Akus AG (Switzerland), Kugler GmbH (Germany), and GFH GmbH (Germany), among others.

