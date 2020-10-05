Animal Health Market Growth, Challenges and Trends

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ —

The APAC animal health market has witnessed significant growth during the last decade and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period to reach USD 20.25 Billion by 2021.

Growth in this animal health market can majorly be attributed to factors such as rapidly increasing livestock population, increasing demand for animal-derived food products, growing awareness about animal health, and rising frequency of animal disease outbreaks.

However, the shift towards vegetarian diets, rising cost of vaccine storage, and restrictions on the use of parasiticides in food-producing animals are expected to restrain the growth of the APAC animal health market. Growth in companion animal ownership and rising adoption of pet health insurance in APAC offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the APAC animal health market.

Challenges and Trends in the APAC Animal Health Market

Stringent Approval Processes for Animal Healthcare Products

Growing Resistance to Parasiticides and Antibiotics

Innovations in Animal Healthcare Products

Consolidation in the Animal Health Industry

Based on product, the market is segmented into growth promoters, feed additives, vaccines, parasiticides, antimicrobials and antibiotics, and other pharmaceuticals. Growth promoters accounted for the largest share of the market in 2015 owing to its wide utilization by livestock producers and pet owners.

Based on the type of animal, the market is segmented into food-producing animals and companion animals. The food-producing animals segment accounted for the largest share of the market, while companion animals are expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

China is the largest regional segment for the APAC animal health market

China is the largest regional segment for the APAC animal health market and is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The large share of this regional segment is driven by the increasing livestock population, rising demand for animal-derived food products in China, increasing pet ownership, and growing adoption of pet insurance.

Key players

Key players operating in this market include Zoetis, Inc. (U.S.), Sanofi (France), Merck and Co., Inc. (U.S.), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany).

Other players include Bayer AG (Germany), Ceva Santé Animale (France), Virbac (France), Perrigo Company Plc. (U.S.), Vetoquinol S.A. (France), Cargill, Inc. (U.S.), Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands), and Evonik Industries AG (Germany).

