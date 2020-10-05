Best E-Commerce Platforms – Global Industry is Expecting Huge Technological Makeover

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ —

The best e-Commerce platform is a comprehensive software tool that allows merchants to build and manage a digital storefront for their products or services. Because best e-Commerce platforms create a centralized, digital hub for product and customer data, they allow eCommerce businesses to do things like customizing product information, manage web content and layout, allow online transactions to occur, and adjust the platform according to businesses’ online needs.

Market Overview

Although hundreds of products offer features for online shopping, they are not all e-Commerce platforms. The simple e-Commerce devices are widely referred to as shopping cart apps, and their roles are restricted to building the online store, inserting items, and integrating the cart on a website.

Read More Detailed Report, Here@ https://www.360quadrants.com/software/e-commerce-platforms

Market Segmentation:

The market is categorized in five major regions that include North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America regions. Amongst these regions, Asia Pacific is likely to lead the overall ecommerce platform market over the next few years. Increasing number of business formations is providing the best opportunities for the e-commerce platform service providers.

Based on type of platform, the market is classified into, commerce, order management, business intelligence, shipping and others, amongst which, commerce is accounted for the biggest market share in complete worldwide ecommerce platform market.

Top 10 e-Commerce Products in 2020:

eCommerce platforms help businesses in managing their core processes like the front-end vending of products and services, and the back-end operations of managing inventory and customer order history. 360Quadrants has analysed the e-Commerce market and has identified top 10 products in the market based on various critical parameters. These top products have been highlighted below:

Shopify WooCommerce BigCommerce Miva 2Checkout nopCommerce Magento Commerce SuiteCommerce Ecwid FastSpring

Get to Know More About the Top Vendors providing E-Commerce Platform, Here..!

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

Contact:

Mr. Agney Sugla

agney@marketsandmarkets.com

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441