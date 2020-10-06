Founder of IP Moment Dr. Pareshkumar C. Dave Bags the India500 Quality Leader Award

New Delhi, India, 2020-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. Pareshkumar C. Dave, founder and Managing Director of IP Moment Services, a small IP boutique based out of New Delhi, India has won the ‘India500 Quality Leader Award- 2020’. One of India’s most prestigious awards in the scope of businesses, his contributions and achievements have been acknowledged and recognized and awarded with encouraging the growth and expansion of entrepreneurship goals.

Dr. Dave has been a dynamic orator delivering over 50 live webinars in a span of six months in association with various non-profit organizations. As the MD of the outsourcing and consulting firm, he has drafted over 500+ patent applications across American, Australian, Canadian, and Indian jurisdictions. Over years, he has worked closely with clients from over the world providing some of the best consultancy prospects. Two of his books on Intellectual Property Rights or IPR have helped in the integration of its importance in the social set-up which led to the foundation of the non-profit organization, IPR-FOR-SOCIETY.

India5000 is the fastest growing business awards that recognize some of the most promising businesses in India. Celebrating the endless opportunities in the scope of business, leadership, and entrepreneurship, they have paved the path for many companies with the exposure to reach out to the right audience stream. Dr. Pareshkumar C. Dave has garnered over 10000+ participants who have actively taken part in the webinars and courses. This development in the sector of IPR has been justly recognized by India5000 that will lead to new premises of business and growth.

IP Moment Services is a start-up firm that specializes in consultation and outsourcing and provides end-to-end intellectual property services for building a viable and profitable business course. With a team of qualified IP experts with various technical backgrounds, IP Moment’s competence is rapidly growing across the global map.