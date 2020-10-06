⭕ Digital Radio Pioneer Tiffany Norwood Announces New Book Vote Like a Boss

Washington DC, USA, 2020-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — Global Serial Entrepreneur Tiffany Norwood announces her first book, Vote Like a Boss, and asks Americans to consider voting as a growth mindset necessary for success in business, school, and life.

“If you don’t think your vote matters, how will you think your dreams or ideas matter?” -Tiffany Norwood

In the 1990s, Tiffany Norwood did something that no other entrepreneur has done since -she raised over $670 million to fund a start-up. She was 27 at the time. Money used to build the first-ever global digital radio platform; launch three satellites into space, including XM Radio; support the development of MP3/MP4 technologies, and invest in a new generation of digital radio receivers.

As one of the first black female tech entrepreneurs globally, Ms. Norwood’s career has spanned 52 countries, 30 years, 7 start-ups, and a patent. She was also the first in her family to be born with all of their civil rights.

“Bosses never waste an opportunity to be heard or counted.” -Tiffany Norwood

“I was born in Washington, DC. My Mom went to the original March on Washington, and I went to the one this year. I never missed an election, even when it meant flying back home from overseas. If you don’t think your vote matters, how will you think your dreams or ideas matter? I am a person who filed for a patent at the age of 19 for a one-strap backpack. I take myself seriously. My ideas matter. My inventions matter. My vote matters. Voting is more than policies and politicians. It is an act of self-worth,” says Ms. Norwood.

Weaving together a unique narrative about innovation and leadership, in Vote Like a Boss, Tiffany shares her impossible story as a founder and asks all of us: could she have been an entrepreneur, inventor, and leader if she didn’t have the right to vote? And, is voting itself an act of self-worth?

Celebrating the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote and the 55th for people of color, Tiffany talks about why taking yourself seriously, like speaking up to family and friends, raising your hand in class; and yes even voting, are all the same personal traits that are critical for success in business, school, sports, and life.

“Can you imagine what would happen if NFL teams sent their Coach and Assistant Coach out on the field to play? They would lose. Get off the bench. Get in the game and vote.” -Tiffany Norwood

An acclaimed storyteller, Ms. Norwood, has spoken to audiences worldwide at venues like the European Parliament, Cornell University, Global Entrepreneurship Congress, Yale, and the Creative Business Cup. A collection of essays, writings, and poems, in Vote Like a Boss, Tiffany does the hard work to compel us to consider human connection as one of our greatest assets, the importance of taking your imagination seriously, and the need to show up like a boss in every part of your life. Beyond the title essay, Vote Like a Boss also includes “The Power of We,” the ever-popular “Hermione Rising,” and even a short overview of the basics of “Persuasive Storytelling.”

Available on Amazon.

More information at votelikeaboss.com

Press Contact

Tribetan Press

Medina Moseley

media@tribetan.com

Photo

Tiffany Norwood on the set of Everyday Edisons

About Tiffany Norwood

In the 1990s, Tiffany Norwood did something that no other entrepreneur has done since -she raised over $670 million to fund a start-up. She was 27 at the time. Money used to build the first-ever global digital radio platform; launch three satellites into space, including XM Radio; support the development of MP3/MP4 technologies, and invest in a new generation of digital radio receivers. As one of the few global serial entrepreneurs and the first successful black female tech entrepreneur, Ms. Norwood’s career has spanned 52 countries, 30+ years, 7 start-ups, and a patent. She was also the first in her family to be born with all of their civil rights.

Tiffany did her first start-up as a teenager and had a patent by the age of twenty-three. Her ventures have ranged from the first one-strap backpack to the automation technology behind self-install kits for broadband internet, and a virtual reality gaming platform. She also led some of the first-ever digital content licensing deals, including Bloomberg News and CNN International. Tiffany was also an early collaborator with the Fraunhofer Institute and their MPEG technologies.

Currently, Tiffany is the Founder and CEO of Tribetan. Tribetan teaches everyone entrepreneurship and innovation literacy for success in business, school, and life. With modules on Persuasive Storytelling, Cultivated Endurance and How to Practice, and The Power of We, Tribetan teaches the human science of success. Venues have included the European Parliament, Yale, the USPTO, KPMG, Bishop McNamara High School, University of South Carolina, the South African Embassy, and many more. Her dream is that the science of turning imagination into reality is as well known as reading, writing, and math. And then, with these skills, reimagine everything. She also recently published her first book, Vote Like a Boss: An Entrepreneur’s Perspective on Innovation, Leadership, Creativity, Storytelling, and Voting.

Tiffany has an MBA from Harvard and a Bachelor’s in Economics with a concentration in statistics and electrical engineering from Cornell University.

You can connect with her on Instagram and Twitter @TiffanyNorwood and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/tiffanyanorwood/

Preface to Vote Like a Boss

I have been asked countless times to write a book. So finally, I did. This book wasn’t quite the one people were asking for, nor expecting. I will write that other book about my life someday. To be honest, I am still processing the experience myself.

Vote Like a Boss, however, couldn’t wait. The moment for it is now. In this election year. In this 100th anniversary year for the 19th Amendment and the 55th for the Voting Rights Act. In this year of racial division and a global pandemic. Giving a new voice and new ideas to inspire my fellow citizens to participate in our democracy- is the most important thing.

I thought if I could get one more person to vote, or two or three. It would be worth it. In my mind, if we want to double turn out, it is simple- each of us gets one person who hasn’t voted before to vote this year. Just like with startups, it’s the consistent small steps forward that lead to significant progress. Vote Like a Boss is my small step.

Tiffany Norwood

Washington, DC