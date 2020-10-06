HAN Pictures and Media Corp Announces A New Global Adventure, Action and History Feature Movie Titled “ Fire“ Production

HAN Pictures and Media Corp based in USA and China announces a new global Adventure, Action and History blockbuster movie production based on the touching historical story titled “Fire” in their production slates.

New York CITY, USA, 2020-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — HAN Pictures and Media Corp announces a new global Adventure, Action and History feature movie production titled “Fire” in their production pipeline.

“Fire is based on the unprecedented history story of a young, determined, passionate and fearless English missionary! He left the United Kingdom for China to deliver the god’s voice. He remained in China, as a missionary, until his death from typhoid.

We hope this new movie based on the true touching story will win the great attention globally just like other HAN Pictures’ movie and TV drama series called Power and Fire” states Dr. Liu.

HAN Pictures and Media Corp is a global film production and media company based in both American of United States and China，a subsidiary of the global financial conglomerate HAN Group. Its core business not just creates and produces the world-class original feature movie and dramatic TV shows series, but also distribute movie and tv series globally, especially in the fast-growing Chinese entertainment markets as well as the entertainment agency business in China.

MEDIA & INDUSTRY BUSINESS CONTACTS:

U.S. NEW YORK CITY & U.S. LOS ANGELES

Ms Linda Lin, Assistant to Head of US Development and Production

Email: HANfilm@126.com

New York, NY10024，USA

CHINA SHANGHAI & BEIJING

Ms. Jennifer Zhang, Assistant to Head of CHINA Development and Production

Email: HANFilm@126.com

169 North Yangming Road, Shanghai, 200120，China

