New BrainTrain TNT Reading System Includes Neurofeedback

Richmond, VA, 2020-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — BrainTrain, maker of cutting edge, educational software, has released the TNT Reading series, software for children and adults that is designed to develop and enhance reading skills, sustained attention and working memory. TNT provides challenging game-like exercises to help young children develop their reading and comprehension skills. As children practice building their attention and memory power, they improve their mental processing speed, listening abilities and auditory discrimination – all of these skill sets are essential for increasing a child’s understanding and comprehension of what they read. TNT Reading is available for Kindergarten through 3rd Grade and TNT Reading Advance Edition (AE) can be used with adolescents and adults who wish to remediate their reading skills or improve their listening and auditory processing abilities.

TNT Reading also includes the option to directly train a person’s mental alertness and concentration using its BrainPower Neurofeedback system. While learning to read, players are provided feedback about the mental state of being relaxed, alert, and focused. This option requires that a light-weight wireless Bluetooth MindWave headset be worn, that accurately measures a person’s mental state during training. Using the BrainPower add-on helps to develop C.H.A.R.M. — a Calm, Happy, Alert, and Relaxed Mental state. The C.H.A.R.M. system works while children simultaneously play the reading games; helping to boost their minds into a positive and relaxed mental state in order to enhance learning.

TNT Reading tailors its training exercises for each person. Children first take a series of tests that identify their strengths and weaknesses. The test results are then used to create a customized training plan unique for each child. Later, children can be re-tested and an up-to-date new training plan can be quickly created based on their progress. Using the TNT training plans, training exercises are automatically presented for the selected amount of time, which is typically 20 to 30 minutes per day. This training plan is easily modified by the teacher or parent and can be made more challenging or easier, as needed for a child. The success of TNT is based on the fact that it targets the skills necessary for developing reading proficiency and comprehension: letter recognition, phonemic awareness, phonic skills, mental processing speed, auditory discrimination, working memory and attention, plus TNT makes learning to read fun.

Research published in the Archives of Clinical Neuropsychology documents the success of TNT Reading when used at home by parents. The researchers found that “Children who received [TNT] working memory training showed significant increases in sustained auditory attention and sustained visual attention on performance-based measures, with reductions in reported symptoms of ADHD. In contrast, all but one child in the control group [Read Naturally Live, an evidence-based reading program] showed no change in attention, and none of the children in the control group had reductions in reported ADHD symptoms. Children in both groups showed similar outcomes for improvements in reading skills.” (Link: https://academic.oup.com/acn/article/31/6/601/2240061)

For more information about TNT Reading, parents and educators are invited to visit the BrainTrain website at www.braintrain.com. They can also email contact@braintrain.com or call BrainTrain directly at 800-822-0538 and speak with our friendly staff to request a FREE trial of TNT.

About BrainTrain:

BrainTrain, Inc. has been in the business of creating neuropsychological testing and training software since 1989, when neuropsychologist, Dr. Joseph A. Sandford, author and software developer, first released the Captain’s Log Cognitive Training Program. This original software helped form the foundation for many products to come, assisting people in developing their mental acuity and helping professionals improve the quality of their client’s lives.