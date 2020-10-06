MORBiZ Releases its Secrets to Building a High Performance Business Website

Kirkland, WA., 2020-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — No matter what type of business you have, an online presence is critical to its success. Even if you don’t participate in e-commerce and are strictly brick and mortar, a website is necessary for earning new business and maintaining relationships with current customers. While setting up a basic website has grown increasingly simple, doing so in an effective manner takes some serious effort. The web presence experts at MORBiZ have released 8 tips for creating an effective business website.

1. Choose an Effective Domain Name

Among the first things people will see when it comes to your website is the address that it is hosted at. Not only should the address, or URL, reflect your business, but it needs to be SEO friendly, as in search engine optimized. Consider MikesShop.com versus MikesSeattleCarRepair.com. The former may be concise and the legal name of the shop, but the latter provides more information to viewers and to search engines, which helps improve your website’s chances of being found and clicked on following a Google search.

2. Make it Easy to Contact Your Business

Does your business depend on customers calling you to schedule an appointment or purchase products? Then make sure your contact information is at the top of your site.

3. Clean Design

Using a minimal amount of colors and fonts will make your website easy on the eyes. This can also improve site load times and provide for a better overall user experience.

4. Simple Website Navigation

It’s imperative visitors to your website are able to quickly find the information they are after. Using a limited number of specific pages will help them do that.

5. Outline Your Services in Clear Wording

Your business website needs to identify what your business does, but remember, most customers care little about technical information. Within your concise pages you should be using the keywords that best describe your goods and services and a brief description as necessary. At the end, ask them to contact you for more information (more on that next).

6. Use a Call to Action

A solid call to action should be used on every page of your website. This could be to call you, use a contact form, sign up for a newsletter, or to connect or buy in another manner. Your call to action is your chance to convert the viewer from a looky-loo to a paying customer.

7. Search Engine Optimize It

As mentioned regarding the site URL, the rest of your business website should also be search engine optimized. This means using keywords in relation to your business location, such as saying “auto repair in Seattle” versus just “auto repair.” Additionally, make sure the site utilizes proper tagging and that alt text is used throughout.

8. Make it Responsive

Among the most critical things you can do for your website is make it responsive. This means that the site conforms to whatever screen size a viewer may be looking at the site on, whether that’s a computer, tablet or smartphone. There are many benefits of responsive websites, but among the most important is a great user experience – which always helps to convert!

Building an effective business website can be extremely difficult, especially when you’re busy running a company. That’s where the web presence experts at MORBiZ come in. Our small business website development team will work closely with you to create a custom business website that attracts and converts viewers! To learn how we do it, and to receive a free online snapshot of your business’ current web presence, don’t hesitate to contact us. Our Internet marketing pros are standing by at 1-855-2MORBiZ (266-7249) or fill out this quick contact form and we’ll be in touch soon!