Awakening Awareness Webinar

“The Power of Meditation”

By Sakshi Hemant ji

Dates : 17th-18th October, 2020

Timings : 10am to 11.30 am

5.00 pm to 6.30 pm

Pre requisite : None

Mode : Zoom

Certification by AwakeningLove®Academy

Details

• Meditation is a scientific spiritual technique that can make us aware and identify with our

true being i.e., self-realization.

• Meditation can change our understanding of ourselves and the world around us.

• The true significance of meditation is inner transformation through training the mind.

• Through practice of meditation one can make significant progress in developing memory,

mental stability, attention, emotional balance, altruism, and inner peace.

• We can free ourselves from the mental states that perpetuate our own suffering and that of

others – the potential to find our own inner peace and contribute to the welfare of others.

• Proper knowledge, understanding and practice of Meditation can enable the modern man to

be in a state of inner peace and joyfulness while simultaneously enjoying the fruits of material

riches and prosperity.

Program Details

Every session will begin with meditation for 5 minutes

Session 1

Saturday; 10.00 am – 11.30 am

• Understanding your true SELF.

• Knowing WHO AM I? Awakening Consciousness

• Guided Meditation for experiencing the state of consciousness

Session 2

Saturday; 05.00 pm – 06.30 pm

• Principles of Joyful Living

• Understanding and clearing the obstacles to your happiness

• Guided Meditation for Inner Peace, Joy & Bliss

Session 3

Sunday; 10.00 am – 11.30 am

• Understanding and application of thought power in one’s success and happiness

• Awakening the power of subconscious mind

• Guided Meditation for Manifestation of your Desires into Reality

Session 4

Sunday; 05.00 pm – 06.30 pm

• Science of Meditation

• Mindfulness and Conscious Living

• Guided Meditation for Sound Body, Sound Mind & Self-Realization

Seminar special highlight – Transmission of divine energy from the master.

We keep limited seats in our classes.

To register – write to soul.awaken218@gmail.com

Contact no – 9810865755