Awakening Awareness Webinar

2020-10-06

“The Power of Meditation”
By Sakshi Hemant ji
Dates : 17th-18th October, 2020
Timings : 10am to 11.30 am
5.00 pm to 6.30 pm
Pre requisite : None
Mode : Zoom

Certification by AwakeningLove®Academy

Details
• Meditation is a scientific spiritual technique that can make us aware and identify with our
true being i.e., self-realization.
• Meditation can change our understanding of ourselves and the world around us.
• The true significance of meditation is inner transformation through training the mind.
• Through practice of meditation one can make significant progress in developing memory,
mental stability, attention, emotional balance, altruism, and inner peace.
• We can free ourselves from the mental states that perpetuate our own suffering and that of
others – the potential to find our own inner peace and contribute to the welfare of others.
• Proper knowledge, understanding and practice of Meditation can enable the modern man to
be in a state of inner peace and joyfulness while simultaneously enjoying the fruits of material
riches and prosperity.

Program Details
Every session will begin with meditation for 5 minutes

Session 1
Saturday; 10.00 am – 11.30 am
• Understanding your true SELF.
• Knowing WHO AM I? Awakening Consciousness
• Guided Meditation for experiencing the state of consciousness

Session 2
Saturday; 05.00 pm – 06.30 pm
• Principles of Joyful Living
• Understanding and clearing the obstacles to your happiness
• Guided Meditation for Inner Peace, Joy & Bliss

Session 3
Sunday; 10.00 am – 11.30 am
• Understanding and application of thought power in one’s success and happiness
• Awakening the power of subconscious mind
• Guided Meditation for Manifestation of your Desires into Reality

Session 4
Sunday; 05.00 pm – 06.30 pm
• Science of Meditation
• Mindfulness and Conscious Living
• Guided Meditation for Sound Body, Sound Mind & Self-Realization

Seminar special highlight – Transmission of divine energy from the master.

We keep limited seats in our classes.

To register – write to soul.awaken218@gmail.com

Contact no – 9810865755

