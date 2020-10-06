Center for Cosmetic & Laser Surgery Offers PRP Treatments in Naperville, IL

Naperville, Illinois, 2020-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — The Center for Cosmetic & Laser Surgery is pleased to announce they offer PRP and microneedling treatments to patients in Naperville, IL. PRP treatments directly inject a patient’s platelets into areas of the skin that need rejuvenation to help fight the signs of aging.

The PRP treatments offered by the Center for Cosmetic & Laser Surgery are proven effective for eliminating wrinkles and rejuvenating the skin to give it the fresh, youthful glow that individuals are looking for. The procedure uses microneedles to precisely inject the platelets where they need to go to produce the desired effect. The team of physicians at the Center for Cosmetic & Laser Surgery works closely with their clients to determine the best way to use their platelets to ensure they look and feel younger.

In as little as 30 minutes, patients will receive the injections with minimal to no discomfort. While bruising and swelling at the injection site is common, it typically resolves quickly and leaves individuals looking better than ever. Multiple treatments may be required before patients visibly see results.

Anyone interested in learning about PRP treatments in Naperville, IL, can find out more by visiting the Center for Cosmetic & Laser Surgery website or by calling 1-630-851-3223.

About the Center for Cosmetic & Laser Surgery: The Center for Cosmetic & Laser Surgery is a full-service cosmetic surgery clinic that offers a variety of treatments to help their patients look and feel their best. Some of the services they offer include face contouring, breast enhancements, coolsculpting, mommy makeovers and more. They work closely with their patients to help them achieve the desired results.

