Clearwater’s Winter Wonderland Goes Virtual for 2020

CLEARWATER, USA, 2020-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — Clearwater’s iconic Winter Wonderland Holiday Village just announced a series of virtual events in the interest of keeping Clearwater families safe and well during the Holiday season. Starting December 1st families will be able to join in Mrs. Claus and Santa for virtual adventures of all kinds. To follow the virtual winter activities please visit: www.facebook.com/clearwatercommunityvolunteers

Winter Wonderland continues a tradition begun in 1983 by author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard who donated the children of Los Angeles a giant Christmas tree with the message “On the day we can fully trust each other, there will be peace on Earth.”

Clearwater Community Volunteers decided to continue the tradition on the East Coast and for 27 years Clearwater’s Winter Wonderland provided fun activities during the holiday season. The Clearwater Community Volunteers intends to resume the amazing holiday village in 2021 with more lights, decorations and entertainment.

“As part of the activities, and since I love baking during the Holidays, I asked Mrs. Claus to come by and give a cookie decorating class” said Pam Ryan Anderson, Director of the Clearwater Community Volunteers. “Not only did Mrs. Claus accept to help but she will give a prize to the best decorated cookies.”

Other activities includes story time with Santa, Holiday concerts, talent show, and arts & crafts contests giving plenty of ways to celebrate the holidays with the rest of the family.

In addition, continuing their tradition of helping those in need during the holidays, CCV is working with local businesses to set up toy drives for the Pinellas PAL Sheriff’s Police Athletic League and the Pinellas County Foster and Adoptive Parents Association.

For more information about the Clearwater Community Volunteers please visit our website www.clearwatercommunityvolunteers.org. To get updates on the virtual Winter Wonderland please follow www.facebook.com/clearwatercommunityvolunteers

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) has over 27 years of community service under its belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, CCV stays true to its reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater. Based on fundamentals developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the CCV Center works with area non-profits to help these groups better attain their goals.