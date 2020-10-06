CLEARWATER, USA, 2020-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — On September 15, 2020 at the annual ceremony at the American Culinary Federation (ACF) Tampa Bay Chapter awarded Fort Harrison Pastry Chef, Mr. Christian Avila, the Chapter’s Pastry Chef of the Year. Chef Christian bakes over 150 custom cakes a year for various occasions from wedding and birthday cakes to dessert buffets for charity events at the Historic Fort Harrison, the Church of Scientology’s religious retreat.

Christian started his Chef training twelve years ago in the Historic Fort Harrison kitchen. Showing a combination of dexterity and creativity, he was quickly drawn to pastry to which he committed himself wholeheartedly.

Chef Christian’s favorite recipe is a challenging one, “Kouign-amann”. “The name comes from the Breton language words for cake (kouign) and butter (amann)” said Chef Christian. “This pastry takes a croissant-like dough and laminates it with butter and sugar for a flaky, rich treat with a caramelized outer crust. The pastry was once described in the New York Times as ‘the fattiest pastry in all of Europe.’”

The American Culinary Federation (ACF) was established in 1929 and counts more than 14,000 members in over 170 chapters nationwide. ACF provides resources to Chefs to keep them involved in the culinary industry. The local Tampa Bay chapter includes memberships from Chefs, cooks, culinary students and vendors.

“I am honored to be acknowledged for the joy that good food brings to people’s lives,” said Chef Christian after receiving the Pastry Chef of the Year award from the ACF Tampa Bay Chapter President, Chef Rene Marquis.

The Fort Harrison Religious Retreat:

Since its construction in 1927, the Fort Harrison in Downtown Clearwater has been the home for many community events and charitable organizations. The Fort Harrison’s current owner, the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, has hosted over 500 community events there since a top-to-bottom restoration in 2009. The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard, and incorporated in 1954. To learn more, visit www.scientology.org. and www.scientology.tv