Molecular Cytogenetics Market Worth $2.52 Billion | Recent Developments, Segmentation & Major Key Players

The report provides insights into the global molecular cytogenetics market. It provides valuable information on the products, applications, and regions in the market. The geographic analysis for these segments is also presented in this report. Leading players in the market are profiled to study their device offerings and understand strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.

According to the new market research report “Molecular Cytogenetics Market by Product (Kit, Reagent, Probe, Consumable, Software, Service), Technique (In-Situ, FISH, Comparative Genomic Hybridization), Application (Cancer, Genetic), End User (Research Labs, Institutes) – Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?

The Molecular Cytogenetics Market is projected to reach USD 2.52 Billion, at a CAGR of 10.1%

On the basis of techniques, segmented into comparative genomic hybridization, fluorescence in situ hybridization, in situ hybridization, and other techniques.

Based on applications, segmented into genetic disorders, cancer, personalized medicine, and other applications. The genetic disorders segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global molecular cytogenetics market.

Based on end users, segmented into clinical and research laboratories, academic research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others. The clinical and research laboratories segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global molecular cytogenetics market. Rise in healthcare expenditure has resulted in the increasing diagnosis of genetic disorder and cancer resulting in increasing use of cytogenetic kits and reagents in the above mentioned end users.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Incidence of Genetic Disorders and Cancer

Growing Focus on Targeted Cancer Treatment

Increasing Aging Population and Subsequent Rise in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Increasing Penetration of Molecular Cytogenetics in Clinical Pathological Testing

Untapped Emerging Markets in Asia

Major Market Developments:

In January 2014, Roche acquired Genia Technologies, Inc. (U.S.). This acquisition strengthened Roche’s Next Generation Sequencing pipeline.

In February 2015, Roche acquired Signature Diagnostics AG (Germany).

In January 2016, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. acquired Affymetrix (U.S.). This acquisition strengthened Thermo Fisher Scientific’s leadership into bioscience business and create new market opportunities in genetic analysis.

Based on regions, segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Growth in this regional segment is driven by factors such as increase in the aging population and increasing prevalence of cancer and genetic disorders in the region.

Key players in the molecular cytogenetics market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland) Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Oxford Gene Technology (U.K.), and Applied Spectral Imaging (U.S.).