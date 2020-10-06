U.S. Heavy Movable Bridges Market Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis of Key Players 2025

Felton, California , USA, Oct 6, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The U.S. heavy movable bridges market size is anticipated to generate revenue of USD 4,665.6 Million by the end of 2025. It is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecasted period. This growth can be attributed to the large investments being made across the infrastructure industry for enhancing the transportation sector.

Major factors like rapid urbanization, favorable government policies, and rising industrialization are projected to fuel up the need for such bridges during the forecasted period. Such bridges enhance water and road transport due to their flexible design. Moreover, several technological advances in the field of automation, robotics, and instrumentation are projected to enhance their physical and mechanical potential. However, stringent rules and fluctuating raw material prices are projected to restrict the market growth in the upcoming years.

The segment of public/ government held the largest share of over 65% due to huge investments being made across the infrastructure sector in various states of U.S. Moreover, the segment of privately-owned heavy movable bridges is anticipated to grow in the upcoming years owing to emergence of many private-public partnerships for the commercial infrastructure projects in various states.

New York held over 15% shares across the overall U.S. market for movable bridges in 2018 owing to increasing investments for infrastructure projects across the state. The Illinois state is expected to witness the CAGR of over 15% across the overall market during the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025.

The U.S. heavy movable bridges market includes key players such as CSX Corporation, and Canadian Pacific. Also, other private players like Eaton Corporation Plc., HDR, and AECOM have started providing support for operational functions of the heavy movable bridges.

