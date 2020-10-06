Specialty Medical Chairs Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends and Development 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 06, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — Global Specialty Medical Chairs Market is anticipated to reach 7.65 billion by 2025. Chairs that are designed for clinical need and provide functionality, comfort & safety to a patient are referred to as Medical chairs. There are different types of medical chairs available in the market pertaining to this type of disorder. It helps patients for improving mobility or in enhancing comfort during several surgical procedures.

The factors that propel the growth of the Specialty Medical Chairs Market comprise growing demand, increasing purchasing power, product development & technological innovations, and rapid urbanization & industrialization, well-established healthcare infrastructure & facilities, rise in disorders, an increase in R&D undertakings. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as economic stability and a high cost of specialty medical chairs. The market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.7% in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Specialty Medical Chairs may be explored by product, end user, and geography. Specialty Medical Chairs Market may be explored by product as Blood Drawing Chairs, Birthing Chairs, Dialysis Chairs, Dental Chairs, ENT Chairs, Rehabilitation Chairs, Ophthalmic Chairs, and Others. The “Rehabilitation Specialty Medical Chair” segment dominated the Specialty Medical Chairs Market in 2016 and anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 owing to the growing aged population and increasing awareness.

The market may be explored by end user as Extended Care Institute, Hospital, and Other. The “Hospital” segment dominated the Specialty Medical Chairs Market and anticipated to maintain its dominance in the forthcoming period. Specialty Medical Chairs Market may be explored by distribution channel as online stores, specialty stores, and others.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Specialty Medical Chair Market comprise ACTIVEAID, Inc.; A-dec, Inc.; DentalEZ, Inc.; Topcon Corporation; Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA; Hill Laboratories Company; Midmark Corp.; Dentsply Sirona; PLANMECA OY; and Danaher (KaVo Dental GmbH). The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Specialty Medical Chairs, Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

The Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabian

