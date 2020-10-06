Operating Room Management Market: Growing adoption of EHRs and other HCIT solutions

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Operating Room Management Market by Solution (OR Supply, Data Management, Communication, Anesthesia Information Management, Performance Management), Delivery Mode (On-premise, Cloud-based), End User, Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, is expected to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2025 from USD 2.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.4%.

Growth in this market can be attributed to factors such as the emphasis on cost control and efficiency improvement in hospitals, growing adoption of EHRs and other HCIT solutions, favorable government support, redevelopment projects, and the availability of funding to promote OR infrastructure. However, a dearth of skilled surgeons in integrated operating rooms and the high prices and maintenance costs of ORM software are expected to hinder the market growth.

The software component is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the component, the operating room management market is segmented into software and services. The software segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2020. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth can be attributed to the growing installation of ORM software.

The operating room supply management solutions segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on solutions, the market is broadly segmented into data management & communication solutions, anesthesia information management systems, operating room supply management solutions, operating room scheduling solutions, performance management solutions, and other solutions (including temperature management solutions and humidity management solutions). The data management & communication solutions segment is expected to dominate the market, by solution, in 2020.

Asia Pacific to witness significant growth from 2020 to 2025

Geographically, the operating room management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World.s In 2020, North America is expected to account for the largest share of 48.9% of the global operating room management market, followed by Europe.

The largest share of the North American market can be attributed to the significant growth in hospital expenditure, government initiatives to improve patient care and patient safety, the high adoption of HCIT technologies, and the need to reduce healthcare costs.

The market in the APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the next five years. The need to reduce healthcare costs, growing patient volume, and the rising demand for accurate disease diagnosis and treatment drive market growth in the region.

Leading Companies

Cerner Corporation (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Surgical Information Systems LLC (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Medical Information Technology, Inc. (MEDITECH) (US), Picis Clinical Solutions Inc. (US), McKesson Corporation (US), and United Health Group (US).