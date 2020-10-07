BTI Launches Senior Living Division

Hanover, MA, 2020-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ — Brookline Transportation, Inc. (BTI), a Mayflower Van Lines agent specializing in commercial, lab, medical, science and residential moves, recently added a senior living division to its arsenal of residential and commercial moving offerings. The new division will have staff and resources specific to moving seniors.

“Senior relocating covers a lot of turf. Some could be downsizing. Others might be purchasing a second home. The level of participation the senior will have vary. Some may need more help than others—packing, storage, etc.—to complete their move,” said George Rohlfing, owner of the family-owned and operated Brookline Transportation, Inc (BTI). “There’s also some intangibles for seniors, particularly those going from a larger, single-family to a townhouse, 55-plus community or assisted living locations.”

For families helping their senior move, there’s also the dissemination and shipping of goods to multiple locations.

BTI move managers can help seniors prepare for the move by offering professional organizing and packing services. This can include making recommendations of items that could make the trip to the new home or might be better served being sold, donated or recycled.

BTI also offers white glove assistance as seniors move into their new space. This can include moving furniture to an approved floor plan or layout, hanging photos, and working with our third party companies to connect appliances, etc.

“Of course, making any move is challenging during a pandemic, but a senior move is particularly challenging,” said Rohlfing. “All BTI staff on a move will wear the proper masks, gloves and maintain social distance with the customers. As items are unpacked and placed, they will also be wiped.”

Adds Rohlfing, “We go to great lengths to ensure a safe move experience. That starts with virtual surveys to get an estimate to cleaning up after ourselves to conclude the move. With our new senior living division, we are well equipped to ensure a positive moving experience for our senior customers. And if the situation requires, we can provide an onsite consultation.”

In addition to its senior living division, BTI offers a wide range of relocations services for its residential and commercial customers. For complete information on BTI’s relocation services, please visit https://www.usamover.com/ or call 800-766-7724.

About Brookline Transportation, Inc. (BTI):

Since its founding in 1943, BTI has coordinated and executed thousands of commercial and residential moves throughout the greater Boston area to Cape Cod. A Mayflower franchise, BTI has the capability to conduct international and cross country relocations.

BTI’s services include: Professional Packing; Special Crating; Storage, Loading & Unloading Services, Workplace services, Medical Devices and Lab & Scientific Relocations. For more information on Brookline Transportation services, visit https://www.usamover.com/specialized-moving/lab-science-moving/or call (781) 561-1033 1-800-766-7724.

