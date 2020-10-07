MBAF Named Best Accounting Firm to Work For by Accounting Today

Miami, FL, 2020-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ — National public accounting and advisory firm MBAF has been named the third best Large firm to work for in Accounting Today’s 2020 Best Accounting Firms to Work For. This marks the third year that MBAF has received praise from the leading industry publication for its employee-driven workplace.

The firm’s continuous commitment to employee diversity, growth, and development has led MBAF to maintain its status as a nationally ranked top 40 public accounting firm and the largest independent firm in Florida. The company’s goal to facilitate a thriving best place to work has molded its family-like culture and has allowed it to continue to attract impressive new talent. Accounting Today’s honor follows MBAF being selected as a 2020 Best Place to Work finalist by South Florida Business Journal for the fourth consecutive year.

“We are proud of how the firm has come together and remained a strong, close-knit family, despite all of the challenges in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Tony Argiz, CEO and Chairman of MBAF. “It is a true honor to have our extensive efforts to cultivate a fun and engaging work culture be recognized once again by Accounting Today. While the workplace will look different following the pandemic, we are confident we will still be able to provide a supportive and collaborative environment for our employees for years to come.”

Flexible work schedules, massage days, company-wide teambuilding activities such as Employee Appreciation Tailgates during football season, wellness events such as rooftop fitness classes, and special birthday gifts, are a few of the benefits enjoyed by MBAF staff. Employees are also invited to participate in educational and development opportunities that expand their skillsets and prepare them to represent an industry-leading accounting firm. Additionally, a proud community supporter, most recently ranking 11th on the South Florida Business Journals’ corporate philanthropist list, MBAF encourages employees to give back to their community, even offering an additional day of paid time off to volunteer.

A full list of the 2020 Best Accounting Firms to Work for and their rankings will be found in the Accounting Today’s September issue. For more information on Accounting Today’s Best Accounting Firms to Work for program, visit www.BestAccountingFirmsToWorkFor.com.

About MBAF

Now in its 50th year of operation, MBAF is ranked nationally as a Top 40 accounting and advisory firm by Accounting Today and has been named one of the Best of the Best firms in the country by INSIDE Public Accounting for the past 19 years consecutively, being chosen for demonstrating long-term consistency and exceptional performance, regardless of outside factors. Named a 2020, 2019, 2018, and 2017 South Florida Business Journal Best Places to Work finalist and a 2020, 2018 and 2017 Accounting Today Best Accounting Firm to Work For, MBAF is committed to creating an engaging and supportive workplace for its more than 650 highly qualified principals and employees. The MBAF team serves domestic and international clients across a broad range of industries and practices in more than 55 countries and all 50 states. Its offices are located in New York, Valhalla (Westchester, NY), Miami, Coral Gables, Naples, Las Vegas, Baltimore, Boca Raton, Boulder, Fort Lauderdale, Palm Beach, Orlando, and India.

