Raleigh OBGYN Discusses Proper Preparation For A Mammogram

Raleigh, North Carolina, 2020-Oct-07 — /EPR Network/ — Raleigh Gynecology & Wellness, a Raleigh OBGYN, recently released a new educational resource that discusses how to prepare for a mammogram. The new article can be found on the company’s website. The information in the article is guided by the expert gynecologists at Raleigh Gynecology who have extensive experience providing mammograms and helping women understand how to properly prepare for the examination. The gynecology clinic has designed the new article to be used by women who want to know how to prepare for an examination and what to expect during the process.

Raleigh Gynecology offers valuable information for women who are either planning on getting a mammogram done, or have an examination coming up. In the article, the team explains how women should prepare for the examination and what they should bring with them to the appointment. They explain how women should choose a time when their breast tenderness will be low, how they should bring previous results with them, and also that they shouldn’t wear deodorant prior to the examination. The team at Raleigh Gynecology hopes that the information contained in the article will help women feel more at ease about getting a mammogram done while demonstrating their care and dedication to each and every patient. Their clinic believes in staying current with the latest advancements in gynecology and utilizing only the most up-to-date care. The practice utilizes evidence-based medicine and recognizes the importance of the mind-body connection in women’s health.

While this new article focuses on how to prepare for a mammogram, the clinic’s website also offers visitors information regarding their team, mission, experience, as well as a full list of service offerings and conditions covered. Raleigh Gynecology offers gynecological routine care services that include contraceptive care, Gardasil vaccinations, wellness screenings, PAP tests, infertility evaluations, and STD testing. They also offer management of a variety of conditions including endometriosis, menstrual disorders, sexual dysfunctions, urinary problems, and more.

With the addition of this new article, the team at Raleigh Gynecology hopes that women will feel more confident and educated regarding mammogram examinations.

