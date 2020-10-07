Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market Drivers, Industry Survey and Business Development Analysis till 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 07, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — Global Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market is expected to reach USD 78.79 billion by 2025. Net-Zero Energy Building (NZEBs) is also termed as zero-energy building, zero net energy (ZNE), or net zero building are commercial or residential building with significantly reduced energy need. It is a building with zero net energy depletion, that is the whole amount of energy used by the building on a yearly basis is coarsely equal to the amount of renewable energy formed on the site. The Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Net-Zero Energy Building (NZEBs) Market is segmented based on equipment type, services, application, and region. HVAC systems, lighting, walls & roofs, and other equipment types could be explored in Net-Zero Energy Building (NZEBs) in the forecast period. HVAC systems sector accounted for the substantial market share and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years.

Consulting & designing and software are the two main services that could be explored in Net-Zero Energy Building (NZEBs) in the forecast period. Software’s are mainly used by consultants, architects, designers, and engineers and comprises of various designing tools like AutoCAD and CAD. The consulting & designing sector accounted for the substantial market share of Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs). This may be because of growing awareness and high demand for ZNE structures from residential and commercial sectors across the globe. Also, software sector is estimated to grow at steady pace in the coming years.

The market may be categorized based on applications like residential, commercial, and others that could be explored in the forecast period. The commercial sector accounted for the largest market share of Net-Zero Energy Building (NZEBs) and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. This may be because of high demand from residential area. Commercial building structure includes huge production/.manufacturing plants, institutes, government offices, and corporate offices. The residential sector is estimated to grow at fastest pace in the coming years.

The key players of Net-Zero Energy Building (NZEBs) Market are Schneider Electric, Johnson Controls, Siemens AG, SunPower Corporation, Integrated Environmental Solutions, Kingspan Group, and General Electric. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As companies all over the world have to believe that alliance with a market would permit them proportional market existence and authority to declare the leadership position.

Globally, North America accounted for the largest market share of Net-Zero Energy Building (NZEBs) and is estimated to lead the overall market in coming years. The United States and Canada are the major consumers of overall market in the region. The reason behind the overall market growth could be a strict the United States government policy to accomplish the sustainability of present and new buildings and presence of numerous Net-Zero Energy Building in California.

Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise growing population in urban areas, increasing awareness among populace regarding green buildings, and growing investment in infrastructural development. The developing countries as Japan, India, and China are the major consumers of Net-Zero Energy Buildings (NZEBs) in the region.

